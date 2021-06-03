Taiwan’s Ministry of Health to receive $ 2.9 billion in aid to fight COVID-19





A medical worker performs a rapid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test on a Taiwanese resident following an increasing number of locally transmitted cases at Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, June 2, 2021. REUTERS / Ann Wang

Taiwan’s health ministry will receive an additional $ 79.2 billion ($ 2.87 billion) in spending to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including the purchase of vaccines, the government said Thursday, detailing a stimulus package approved this week. . Taiwan’s parliament on Monday approved an additional $ 420 billion in spending to help the economy deal with the impact of the virus, as the island curbs business activity to counter an increase in internal infections. Read more The new money is in addition to previous stimulus spending worth $ 420 billion and the funds will run until June 30 next year. The Taiwanese cabinet said the money for the health ministry will go to the purchase and testing of vaccines, medicines and to help improve monitoring and testing for the virus. Taiwan has millions of custom vaccines, but so far has vaccinated only about 3% of its 23.5 million people, mostly with just the first stroke. “This wave of pandemics came quickly and urgently, affecting many families and industries,” Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang told a news conference. The Ministry of Economy will receive an additional $ 58.4 billion to help companies with payroll and loan financing, while other departments will receive money to help children studying at home, hotels and other affected companies and people. The central bank is also running a special $ 400 billion T program to provide preferential loans to small and medium-sized businesses. The Taiwanese government has repeatedly sought to allay fears that the current outbreak of internal infections will affect the export-dependent economy, a major global supplier of semiconductors. The Taiwan stock market has largely shaken concerns about the impact of the coronavirus after the start of the fraud. Infections are highly concentrated in Taipei and its nearby cities, and although the numbers have not erupted, they are also not falling dramatically. Taiwan has reported 9,389 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, including 149 deaths. ($ 1 = Taiwan $ 27.66270) Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

