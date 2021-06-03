How cycling kept the Indians fit and calm through the pandemic

The United Nations celebrates World Bicycle Day on June 3 each year in an effort to educate the public that humble cycling contributes to cleaner air, reduces congestion, and makes education, health care, and other social services more accessible. At the same time it is an environmentally friendly and sustainable mode of transport that strengthens the fight against climate change.

Since traffic jams began last year and traffic was weakening on India’s normally busy roads, people got on the bike with such enthusiasm that some traders and retailers were forced to start waiting lists as demand was greater than supply . In addition to physical exercise, cycling also provided a way out of their homes for the millions who found themselves working from home. We talk to enthusiasts about the impact of pandemics and blockages on their cycling habit and how sport helped them cope with the uncertainties of our time.

Padmapriya Venkatramani, staff of the diplomatic mission

What started out as a fun and recreational activity seven years ago is now something of a passionate love affair for Priya, as she is well known among cyclists in Chennai. The entertainment of the 45-year-olds has turned into her favorite way of day travel, all 40 km of it. On weekends, there is an endurance exercise along the East Coast Road that connects Chennai with Puducherry. Priya has also collected five super-order titles to complete the 200km, 300km, 400km and 600km belt trips in the same season. I’m not fast, but I like it and can cover long distances, she says.

The pandemic and blockage threw her cycling habit off the track for a while last year as the offices closed and everyone was stuck at home. It was hard to get to Chennai during the blockade last year because I was working from home. After a while, I started going to Beach MGM off East Coast Road with my trainer to clear it. This ensured that I was taking my time in the saddle, says Priya, who typically spends about 150-200 km cycling per week.

She has not cycled since the end of April this year when the Tamil Nadu government reinstated restrictions. While she obviously would like to comply with the rules, she says she is also afraid to go outside. The situation in Tamil Nadu is very bad right now and despite having done both my vaccinations for the covid-19 vaccine, I do not want to risk it. I am doing yoga and CrossFit at home to maintain my strength and conditioning and will only cycle once things get better and restrictions are eased here, Priya says.

She is itching to climb on her MTB (mountain bike) and do a tour in South India once things get better and the blockage is removed. I want to go cycling to Kanyakumari and again and Tanjore and back to my MTB, she says, looked like a dreamer and hopeful.

Aditya Shah, businessman

The 30-year-old businessman from Kolkata still remembers how much he loved a racing bike with handrails as a child. I just wanted to go fast. The racing cycle just seemed so cool, says Shah, who now owns such a bike and likes to take it around town.

Before life as we knew it stopped in March last year, Shah used to ride his bike four times a week and cover 200 km per week. These included longer trips on weekends and short runs and interval training during the week. During the first closing, things were tight and I did nothing but sit at home. Log in to the home trainer when I wanted to ride my bike. I started cycling properly again when things started to reopen. Traffic was still sparse and the police did not stop us from cycling, so that was a good win, Shah recalls. He says cycling has helped him stay active and happy. This has helped me stay in good physical and mental shape throughout this pandemic, says Shah, who was flooded with requests for help and mentoring from his family and friends who bought cycles during the blockage.

The shah patiently advised them, went with them on the journey, and even drew up training plans for them. They started slowly with the first 5 km trips and slowly increased the distances to 10 km and 20 km. I managed to get 50 people to finish their first trip 50 km and 20 to do 100 km full. Going out in the morning and cycling through the city is refreshing, not only for me but also many others now, he says with a satisfied smile.

Vishal Modi, businessman

The 41-year-old was donated a bicycle on his 40th birthday in February 2020 by his wife. Cycling quickly became his new favorite pastime and meditative activity that stopped in surprise when the nationwide blockade was announced in March. When the city began to reopen, he resumed cycling on the empty streets of Kolkata. He realized this was the best time to slowly introduce his seven-year-old son, Akshansh, to the use of roads.

Oneshtë is one of the things we both look forward to. He spends hours on the computer attending school and I am in many Zoom meetings. After 17-18 hours inside, cycling was our way of escaping from home and breathing some fresh air, especially since pollution is also low these days. Cycling is our time to connect.

After cycling along with a light pace for 30 minutes or so, he leaves the boy behind and, more often than not, sets off on his workout trip, which is helping him improve his stamina and fitness. Cycling is also helping him stay calm and healthy in these difficult times. What he really likes about cycling these days is the way all cyclists move whenever they cross each other. Smiles are visible in their eyes in this instantaneous interaction during these times of isolation and distancing, he says.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and co-author of Shivfit way, a book on functional fitness.