General Ugandan’s car fired 56 times

From Daily Monitor

The assailants who tried to kill the outgoing Minister of Labor Katumba Wamala yesterday fired up to 56 bullets at the army car carrying the four-star general, sources close to the investigation said.

Inside Nantongo, the generals’ daughter, who recently returned from studies in the United States, died on the spot after a bullet struck her in the neck.

One of the official drivers, Haruna Kayondo, was shot in the chest and also died at the scene, according to police sources informed of the investigation.

A family source told the newspaper last night that Kayondo should have been off duty this week, and probably would not die, but reported after his colleague asked permission to be away to go to an undecided relative.

The guard, Sgt Khalid Koboyoit, however, escaped unharmed.

General Katumba underwent emergency surgery at the Medipal Hospital in Kololo, a suburb of Kampala, for multiple bullet wounds to the arm, and police said his condition had stabilized by last night.

Katumba speaks openly

In a short video circulated on social media and in which the general was caught shivering in a hospital bed, Katumba thanked God for saving his life, but said bad people had killed his daughter, Brenda.

proclamation

He pleaded with people of good will to pray for his recovery and that of his wife, Catherine, devastated by the double tragedy of losing her mother the day before and her daughter yesterday.

The shooting lasted about five minutes, the attackers fled the scene towards the Bahai (temple) junction as it was heading towards Kawempe, a senior security source said, citing detectives handling the investigation.

The former Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) and the trio in his official vehicle, a Land Cruiser V8 H4DF 2138 registration, fell in a hail of bullets on the narrow Kisota Road, which connects the Bukoto-Kisaasi and Kisaasi-Kyanja roads in the north- East Kampala, while heading to Najyanankumbi, on Entebbe Street, for the funeral of his mother-in-law.

Yesterday’s ambushes bore the fingerprints of other previous attacks, characterized by gunshots by gunmen in black, who fired dozens of bullets at the victims and fled on motorcycles.

The latest such high-profile attacks took place two years ago and took the lives of Arua Municipal Parliament member Ibrahim Abiriga and former Buyende District Police Commander Muhammed Kirumira, killed in June and September 2018 respectively.

None of the killers of the two, and about a dozen others before them, including then-police spokesman Andrew Felix Kaweesi, have been caught despite a chorus of official promises.

Witnesses and investigators, speaking of yesterday’s attack, said four men dressed in black complete with black face masks and crash helmets dragged Gen Katumbas’ car from his home on Bulambiro Road, off Kulambiro Road, with large motorcycles before catching it on Kisota Road about 70 meters near the Bukoto-Kisaasi road.

Shortly before the gun attack, another man riding a motorcycle was seen scanning inside the Katumbas vehicle and detectives suspected he confirmed the presence of generals in the car and alerted gunmen.

The four assailants boarded two large motorcycles, each carrying a passenger, and one of the motorcycles bypassed and stopped approximately 50 meters before the passenger disembarked and took up position in the middle of the road and opened fire on the army vehicle.

He first deflated the tires and aimed a bullet directly at the driver before maneuvering to pump a bullet stack on the left side of the car, with police saying the attackers probably suspected General Katumba was sitting behind the driver.

Luckily, it was his daughter Brenda, whose thriving life and dreams were sadly cut short.

The attackers open fire

The other assailants started firing bullets from behind and it remained unclear if they were the bullets they caught in the arms of General Katumba, a graduate of Tanzania’s famous Monduli Military Academy.

The sound of gunfire ringing in the usually quiet neighborhood caused panic and residents as well as businesses slammed their doors.

The attackers, according to footage captured on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras installed in Kisota and adjacent roads, left via Mariam Road and joined the Bukoto-Kisaasi Road and headed around and into the Bahai.

This was their last appearance on the CCTV cameras of the Police, whose recordings had already been analyzed by 3 pm yesterday.

It remained unclear whether more CCTV cameras caught the fugitives on Bahai Road and detectives were yesterday searching for any person appearing at any medical facility with gunshot wounds other than those in the Katumbas vehicle after one of the attackers took a bullet.

Major Abdul Mutyaba, the head of Katumba security, said they had been driving behind him from the house in a military truck loaded with new tires, but were diverted to the Kisaasi-Kyanja road as the general made his way to the Road. Kisota, only to hear while he was at the Ntinda mall that he had been ambushed.

It remained unclear why a four-star generals’ safety detailed elsewhere, leaving the director exposed to the dangers as it happened. Both UPDF and police spokesmen declined to comment on the shooting.

A number of crime scene officers poured in and sealed the shooting site, hours after the gathering raised the risk that evidence at the scene had been tampered with.

They collected soil samples and cartridges and took a force of arms, which they enclosed in transparent plastic bags.

A source familiar with the investigation said the cartridges harvested suggest that the bullets were fired from Israeli-made Uzi weapons. We could not independently confirm this information

According to a well-established security source who preferred anonymity because they were not authorized to speak, when the shooting began, General Koboyoit’s bodyguard opened the door of the co-commanders and hid inside the vehicle, which the gunmen considered to be a the body of a fallen fallen soldier.

However, he fired a bullet into the air and then aimed at the fleeing attackers, hitting one of them. The dripping blood for the attacker could be seen stained in bitumen and ended up suddenly in front of a locked house in Mariam.

A witness said the shooters initially left the scene at a slow pace, but got up after returning to Mariam Street.

A team of many security and intelligence forces yesterday joined police SOCOs to comb the crime scene to gather evidence, interview witnesses and reconstruct the crime scene.

The team consisted of detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (Murder Department), the Military Intelligence Headquarters, the Internal Security Organization, the Joint Anti-Terrorism Team, the Flying Police Team, the Police Crime Intelligence and the CCT Team. police in Naguru.

They visited neighboring houses with CCTV cameras and took the footage and ordered the bar owners not to share it with others.

The team selected soil samples from seven points alongside the pellets.

We have found 56 samples of cartridges (bullets) which will be subjected to a ballistic report. These cartridges look like those of the Uzi gun, said a detective.

Chief of Defense Forces General David Muhoozi, Police Inspector Martins Okoth-Ochola and his Deputy Major General Paul Lokech, among others, visited the scene but refused to speak to reporters.

General Lokech later issued a statement detailing the attack, the victims and how investigations into the attempted assassination were being formed.

President Museveni later wrote on Twitter that criminals would be defeated and that they also have clues to their identities.

Police statement on the shooting

A joint security task force is actively investigating a direction targeted by the shootings that occurred on 01.06.2020, around 8:47 am – 8:58 am along Kisota Kulambiro Road, Nakawa Division in Kampala District; who took the lives of two victims and seriously injured a third, who were part of the occupiers in a Toyota Land Cruiser under Nr. H4DF2138.

The two dead were identified as Nantogo Brenda, a 26-year-old adult woman and the daughter of General Katumba Wamala, Kayondo Haruna, an adult male and driver. The third victim, General Katumba Wamala suffered arm injuries and was rushed to Medipal International Hospital where his condition stabilized. The fourth occupant, a bodyguard identified as SGT Khalid Koboyoit survived unscathed.

This is the first major shootout since 2019 and we strongly believe it was a targeted and not accidental incident. The attackers dragged the motor vehicle as it was leaving General Katumba Wamala’s house in Bulabira Najeera, until they reached a set distance of 4 Kms away along Kisota Kulambiro Road.

The attackers, who were 4 in number, were riding two motorcycles with hidden license plates, got up near Gen Katumba Wamalas’ car and fired several bullets, which immediately killed Nantogo Brenda and Haruna Kayondo.