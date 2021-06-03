Budapest to rename streets like Dalai Lama Street, Free Hong Kong Road near Chinese campus





By Choekyi Lhamo DHARAMSHALA, June 3: The mayor of Budapest announced on Wednesday that he would rename streets in the Hungarian capital near a proposed campus for the Chinese university to highlight rights abuses by the Beijing administration. One road will be named after the Dalai Lama, and the other two will be named Ujghur Martyrs Road and Free Hong Kong Road respectively. A fourth route will take the name of a Chinese bishop who was arrested in China. The renamed streets will surround Chinas Fudan University, a campus that offers master programs for 6,000 students with over 500 faculty members. “This Fudan project would call into question many of the values ​​that Hungary pledged 30 years ago,” said Mayor Gergely Karacsony, a liberal opposition leader who plans to oust Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The current prime minister has been criticized for warming up with governments. illiberal in China and Russia, while alienating European allies for ostensibly curbing democratic practices in the country. The opposition leader told reporters that the Chinese university campus would cost Hungarian taxpayers nearly $ 2 billion, which also went against an earlier agreement with the government that promised to create facilities for Hungarian students in the district. Deputy Minister for Innovation and Technology Tamas Schanda responded last week, “The presence of Fudan University means that it will be possible to learn from the best in the world. The government has defended the project, but an opinion poll by a think tank Republic Institute published on Tuesday showed that 66% of Hungarians opposed the idea of ​​campus while only 27% support the movement. Prime Minister Orban has been criticized for the Budapest-Belgrade railway deal with a $ 2.7 billion Chinese loan and for his swift approval of a Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccine which is yet to be approved by the European Union. The move to rename the streets to summon Chinese atrocities in Tibet, East Turkestan and Hong Kong follows the pattern of the latest proposal for street names by the Tower Hamlets Council near the potential Chinese embassy in London. Tibet Hill, Court Uyghur, Tiananmen Square, Hong Kong Road and Hong Kong Square were the street names proposed as a sign of solidarity with historical symbols or the names of places of Chinese importance and to call for human rights violations in China.

