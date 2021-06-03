China successfully launches next-generation meteorological satellite





China on Thursday successfully launched the first orbit of a next-generation meteorological satellite into planned orbit, which will be used in the areas of weather analysis, environment and disaster monitoring. The satellite, Fengyun-4B (FY-4B), was launched from a long Mars-3B rocket in the early hours of the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The FY-4B satellite, which is the first of China’s next-generation meteorological satellites, will be used in the areas of weather analysis and forecasting, and environmental and disaster monitoring, the report said.

The new satellite will further strengthen China’s ability to monitor and respond to small- and medium-scale catastrophic events and provide information security services to a range of sectors including protection of the meteorological, agricultural, aviation, marine and environmental, said China National Space Administration (CNSA) in a press release. The network will also be able to conduct dynamic monitoring and tracking of a variety of disaster elements, including floods, cold fronts, droughts and sandstorms, the state-run Global Times reported. Its range of observation includes the Asia, Pacific and Indian Ocean regions, so the network will greatly improve China’s forecast forecast for disaster weather, including typhoons and storms, the report said. It is equipped with a fast camera, improving the measurement resolution to 250 meters from the geostationary orbit and speeding up the scanning of the Earth, he said.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos