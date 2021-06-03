



The Center on Thursday sent new evidence to the Delhi High Court amid its dispute with WhatsApp over compliance with the new Information and Technology (IT) guidelines. In the document, the Center told the court that WhatsApp, an instant messaging service owned by social media giant Facebook, is indulging in anti-user practices by obtaining user consent for its updated privacy policy, the agency reported. of ANI news. WhatsApp has released its digital capabilities to existing users and will force them to accept the updated 2021 privacy policy, to transfer the existing user base to perform the updated privacy policy before the Bill becomes Personal Data Protection (PDP) law, it is said in the oath, according to ANI. In the oath, the Center called on the high court to issue temporary instructions for WhatsApp to refrain from any action of 'push notifications' on users in connection with the updated 2021 policy. It also sought direction to ask WhatsApp to decide on the record number of times such notices are postponed daily and the rate of their conversion. "It has been alleged that millions of existing WhatsApp users, those who have not accepted the updated 2021 privacy policy are being bombarded with notifications on a daily basis," the Center said in an oath. He also noted that these announcements are against "the very prima facie opinion of the order of the Competition Commission of India". The Center also submitted that the current announcements postponed by WhatsApp to its users, existing and new, are against the prima facie opinion of the order of the Competition Commission of India of 24 March. Earlier this year, WhatsApp updated its privacy policy in which it said the platform would share some data with its parent company in cases where a user interacts with a business account. The company first proposed implementing it in January and said users who do not accept it will have their accounts deleted, but delayed it on May 15 following a reaction from users as well as the government. On May 14, a WhatsApp representative told HT that users who had not lost any functionality up to that point would not lose any additional features. The government has insisted that the new policy be withdrawn altogether. On May 26, WhatsApp moved the Delhi High Court against recent IT guidelines alleging that requiring them to adopt features such as traceability to identify message creators violated Indian law right to privacy and enterprise edge encryption politics. Calling the case of Justice KS Puttaswamy vs Union Of India against the traceability provision, WhatsApp said it was "unconstitutional and against people's fundamental rights to privacy". Responding to the lawsuit, WhatsApp said it was "an act of opposition" and an "unfortunate attempt" to keep the instructions from entering into force. He also clarified that the government will seek information only in cases of serious crime or are in the interest of national security and the normal functioning of WhatsApp will not be affected for users. None of the measures proposed by India will affect the normal functioning of WhatsApp in any way and for ordinary users, it will have no impact, the Center had said.

