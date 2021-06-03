Marise Payne defends Australia’s refusal to impose sanctions after the Myanmar coup





Foreign Minister Marise Payne says Australia will not impose further sanctions on Myanmar’s military leadership despite its position that puts Australia at odds with global allies. Senator Payne says the sanctions would limit Australia’s influence over Myanmar’s military leadership, which is exercised through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Australia has faced constant pressure to impose targeted sanctions on the military government since the violent Myanmars coup began in February. The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union have all imposed sanctions on military leaders and other junta-related businesses. Senator Payne on Thursday defended Australia’s position during a Senate hearing. Our consideration is not to impose them at this time, said Senator Payne. It is not our view that they would advance our interests and interests in supporting the ASEAN-led solution and the ASEAN efforts that are being made. Myanmar security forces have killed 840 people since the coup erupted, according to figures cited by activists quoted by the United Nations. Nearly 400 civil society organizations within Myanmar last month condemned the Australian government’s response as shameful inaction. Green Senator Janet Rice put pressure on Senator Payne as to why the Australian government had not heeded the concerns. Do you think it is credible our position is so divergent with the position that the US, UK, EU and Canada have taken, she said. Are we in danger of undermining a coordinated global approach? Senator Payne said the Australian government had made its decision based on its national interests “as well as circumstances in our region and on the ground. Sanctions are one aspect of the potential response – they are not everything, she said. She added that no country in the Australian region has taken such measures – stressing that the government was absolutely committed to resolving the situation. We have been very committed to supporting regional efforts to alleviate the situation in Burma and work towards a solution, she said. The Australian government has severed military ties with the junta and also announced it will redirect aid away from government-affiliated units. DFAT officials told the committee that Myanmar’s military government had been largely impervious to foreign influence, citing the need to work with closer regional partners to take action. However, officials said Australia’s decision to impose sanctions remained under active scrutiny and was not ruled out.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos