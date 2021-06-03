UK urges Australia to boost climate ambitions ahead of G7 summit | Climate change

The top British envoy to Canberra has confirmed that the UK is encouraging Australia to increase its emission reduction target for the 2030s, showing that it is not enough for nations to commit to zero by 2050.

Ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall late next week, where climate is set to be a major focus, British High Commissioner Vicki Treadell said the UK was urging all countries to drop their emissions targets. temporary to comply with limit heating to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

Treadell described carbon border tariffs as a direct issue for discussion, saying the countries that were increasing their climate commitments did not want to import carbon emissions through their supply chains.

It showed that the best way to avoid such tariffs was for all nations to have a high level of ambition, not only for zero zeros by 2050 but also to update the interim targets as the UK had done.

The comments follow Scott Morrisons’ statement that Australia will make our way to net zero, but we will not define it by others.

The prime minister who has so far resisted a formal commitment to net zero by 2050 and has given no indication of the 2030 growth target said a mining industry event on Wednesday that Australia would act in line with its interest national and would focus on work.

Morrison said Australia would take Frank Sinatra’s approach to climate policy. We would do it our way in Australia, the Australian way, he said.

Treadell addressed reporters in Canberra on Thursday as the UK prepares to host the G7 summit. Leaders from Australia, India, South Korea and South Africa have also been invited.

The High Commissioner said the UK had made it very clear that climate change is our number one foreign policy priority, noting that the G7 event will be followed by the Cop26 Climate Summit in Glasgow in November. .

We need to fight and build better from Covid, and in this, our proposal is that you can create a greener, more prosperous future that relates to our climate change priorities.

Australian ministers have signaled their opposition to carbon limit tariffs, an idea being considered by a number of key players including the United Kingdom, the European Union, the United States and Japan to prevent carbon leaks where local production moves to countries with weaker climate policies.

Treadell said the idea of ​​such tariffs was something being discussed, but she did not know where the G7 would fall on the issue.

But let’s be clear, for countries that are ambitious and set provisional targets 2030, 2035, 2040 in order to have a certainty of achieving net zero by 2050, for all the hard work we do within our countries , what we do not want to end up doing is importing carbon emissions through the supply chains of what we buy, she said.

So it is a tool, it is a political option that people are looking at, but we will need agreement at an international level on it and how it can be implemented.

But Treadell said the real solution was for all nations to increase their level of ambition in both the medium and long term.

She noted the provision of a guarantee for achieving net zero by 2050, requiring the setting of medium-term objectives aligned with that goal. The British envoy noted Boris Johnsons’ announcement in May that the UK would legislate a pledge to cut emissions by 78% by 2035 compared to 1990 levels.

Asked if the UK was looking to persuade Australia to do more on the 2030 targets, Treadell said: We were asking all nations to do it.

When pressured to confirm that it included direct talks with the Australian government encouraging it to increase its level of ambition, she said: Yes, Prime Minister Johnson in his last conversation with Prime Minister Morrison expressed this point.

Treadell was diplomatic when asked if Australia had been acceptable. She said Australia was working hard and the UK welcomed the Morrison governments technology guide. She said the UK wanted to work with Australia on technology solutions.

As the second largest investor in Australia, British investment will be part of that solution, she said.

If you look at what the Australian government is saying, they are clearly now going to zero [by 2050], preferably soon, is where the language stands at the moment.

The Coalition has promoted a technology-based approach to reducing emissions to convince allies that Australia is serious about making the transition. But a senior Biden administration official told reporters in April that Australia could not rely solely on technology to achieve zero emissions by 2050.