Covid: Changes in foreign travel lists are considered





ReutersCopyright: Reuters This morning there is speculation in the Daily Telegraph that Portugal could move from the green list to the amber list Image title: There is speculation in the Daily Telegraph this morning that Portugal could move from the green list to the amber list England’s traffic light list system for overseas travel – which can be updated today – classifies foreign destinations as green, amber or red. But Labor is calling for the amber list to be removed “because of the great confusion it is creating and the large number of passengers coming through our airports”. Shadow party interior secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds tells BBC Radio 4s Today there should be a “small green list”, but the amber list places should be blacklisted. He also calls for a “comprehensive hotel quarantine system”, adding that “keeping out of variants is absolutely critical and we must do everything we can to do it and protect our vaccine program”. Asked if Labor is saying there should be no leisure travel abroad, Thomas-Symonds says: “It may be a difficult message in terms of amber list countries, but we have to say this because the government has not acted properly it should be with our border protection against Covid and there could be an extraordinary cost to it “.







