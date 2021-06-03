BJP politician Rakesh Pandita Killed in Kashmir, separatists blame





Srinagar, India (AP) – Attackers fatally shot a politician belonging to India’s ruling party in disputed Kashmir, police said on Thursday, blaming separatist rebels for the attack. Unidentified assailants shot at Rakesh Pandita late Wednesday in the southern city of Tral, where he was visiting a friend, police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir have been fighting the central government for decades. The suspected militants carried out a series of deadly attacks last year against members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party in Kashmir. Among those killed was a senior BJP politician and his father and brother, who were also party members. Pandita had a safe haven in the main town of the Srinagar region and was protected by two police guards, but he went to Tral without them, a police statement said. Manoj Sinha, the top administrator of New Delhi in Kashmir and BJP leaders condemned the killing. “Terrorists will never succeed in their evil plans and those responsible for such heinous acts will be brought to justice,” Sinha said in a tweet. No rebel group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both claim it in its entirety. The majority of Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel intention of the territory to be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country. India says the militants are sponsored by Pakistan, but Islamabad denies the accusation. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict since 1989. In 2019, the nationalist Hindu party Modi pushed through constitutional changes that stripped Kashmir of its semi-autonomy and citizenship that gave its residents special rights in land ownership and jobs. The region was also divided into two federally governed territories. Many Kashmiri and critics have compared India’s changes as the beginning of colonial colonialism. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

