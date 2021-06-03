Russian independent news site VTimes closes after Foreign Agent tagged





Russia’s independent news and economy media VTimes has announced it will close on June 12, just weeks after authorities designated it as a foreign agent. VTimes waslaunchedLast October by a group of former editors and former journalists who left the business daily Vedomosti after clashing with newly appointed editor-in-chief Andrei Shmarov, whom they accused of pro-Kremlin censorship. The release on Thursday said its business model has been shattered after the Russian Ministry of Justice last month added Stichting 2 October, the Dutch nonprofit that hosted VTimes, to its register of foreign mass media performing the functions of a foreign agent. In a statement, VTimes editorial staff said its core funding sources, advertisers and partners, have been massively withdrawn since the designation. The designation has also hampered news coverage on websites making government, business and analyst sources afraid to comment on its reporters, VTimes said. VTimes said it looked at seven options to move forward after labeling its foreign agents, but that none of them proved viable as staff would face criminal charges and jail time in each case. When we launched VTimes last year, we announced that we were not creating a propaganda tool, but a high-quality, independent media and a platform for the free exchange of constructive opinions. And today we are proud to say: We did it! But we have seen for ourselves that the authorities do not need professional, government-controlled media, its statement said. advertisement VTimes said it would stop publishing and raising funds on June 12, Russia’s Independence Day. First, the law of foreign agents of Russiapresentedin 2012 following massive anti-government protests, initially targeted by NGOs the Kremlin believed had foreign funding. Russia has since gradually expanded the law, which critics say is intended to stifle independent voices, to include undesirable organizations and media as wellordinary citizens. By law, any individual or group that receives funding from any amount from outside can be labeled as a foreign agent. Labeled individuals and groups are required to report their activities and finances to rigorous controls and face large fines for violations. Other media are also required to clearly label certain entities as foreign agents and face fines if they do not. VTimes’ designation came weeks after it was also Medusa, Latvia-based Russia’s main independent news sitelabeleda foreign agent. Medusa has vowed to challenge the label in court and launched a campaign to fund people in an effort to offset an exodus of advertisers. The EU recently criticized Russia for its foreign agents legislation, saying it contributes to a systematic violation of fundamental freedoms and restricts civil society, independent media and the rights of political opposition in Russia. On Tuesday, former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedevprotectedlabeling Medusa and VTimes as foreign agents, saying their readers deserve to know what they are reading. The VTimes statement did not indicate what its staff will do in the future, only saying that the closure of the VTimes project does not mean that we are abandoning our principles and leaving the profession. This article first appeared onMoscow Timesand republished in a joint partnership with the Barents Observer.

