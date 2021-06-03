Elephants roam near the city of China





Beijing Elephants in a wandering herd in southwest China walked through urban streets and opened their trunks through windows as they approached a Chinese city and authorities rushed to protect animals and people. It is not clear why the 15 elephants made their long journey, which was documented and monitored both on land and in the air by a dozen drones. Authorities have urged people in the area to stay inside and are blocking roads with construction equipment as they seek to lure animals with food. The elephants have already walked 500 kilometers (300 miles) from a nature reserve in southwestern Yunnans Mountain. They appear healthy in the images that show them wandering through farmland, villages and paved roads at night in urban areas. On Tuesday, they showed up at a retirement home and tucked their trunks into some of the rooms, causing an elderly man to hide under his bed, according to residents interviewed by online channel Jimu News. Ad The Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday that the herd had arrived in Jinning district on the edge of Kunming, a city of 7 million people that is the capital of Yunnan province, by Wednesday evening. The semi-rural district government issued a notice urging residents not to leave corn or other food outside in their yards that could attract animals and avoid contact with them. It was forbidden to surround and vomit elephants “or to disturb them using fireworks or other materials,” the statement said. Sixteen animals were originally in the group, but the government says two returned home and one child was born during the walk. The herd now consists of six females and three adult males, three juveniles and three calves, according to official reports. Ad

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

