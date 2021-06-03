Namibians criticize the ‘disrespectful’ agreement on the German genocide

Windhoek (AFP)

The descendants of the victims of the massacres perpetrated by the German colonizers – recently known as a genocide – have ridiculed the agreement between the Namibian government and the former rulers of the South African country.

“It’s a slap in the face,” complained Namibian economist Salomo Hei, whose ancestors were killed in the early 20th century.

Many Namibians have rejected the outcome of more than five years of negotiations between their government and Germany over events in the territory held by Berlin from 1884 to 1915.

“He was treated very awkwardly,” Hei told AFP in the capital Windhoek. “There was no attention to the lost lives of the people.”

Germany acknowledged last Friday that the settlers had committed a “genocide” against the indigenous people Herero and Nama between 1904 and 1908.

The official use of the word was part of a historic agreement with the Namibian government after many years of talks over the massacres, which some historians have labeled the first genocide of the 20th century.

Germany also offered what it called “development” funds – significantly avoiding the word “reparations” – of 1.1 billion euros ($ 1.3 billion) to be paid over the next 30 years.

But the terms and wording of the proposed “reconciliation” deal, which requires parliamentary approval, have sparked anger among Herero and Nama representatives, who claim they were never invited to the negotiating table.

“We heard the announcement on the radio and in the newspapers,” said Esther Muinjangue, former head of the Ovaherero Genocide Foundation.

“It was never discussed with us,” said Muinjangue, who is also deputy health minister, criticizing Germany for not providing direct compensation to those affected.

– Rape, slaughter –

German imperial troops descended on the people of Herero and Nama after they rebelled against colonial rule.

In August 1904, soldiers pursued about 80,000 Herero in what is now known as the Kalahari Desert, raping women and slaughtering their captives.

Months later, the German military commander, General Lothar von Trotha, ordered the troops to exterminate both groups.

At least 60,000 Herero and about 10,000 Nama were killed. Thousands more were sent to deadly concentration camps.

The descendants of the victims want Germany to bear responsibility for the many effects of the genocide, which uprooted communities and destroyed livelihoods.

“When I get back to my village, I drive through acres of commercial farms (no longer) owned by Herero people,” Hei said, noting the long-standing “income inequalities” between Nama, Herero and the rest of Namibians.

Nama activist Sima Goeieman said the deal was “disrespectful” and “dug the knife deeper” into the historic wounds.

“Social projects will do nothing about trauma,” she said. “You want to tell me that 1.1 billion (euro) development aid is a way to show remorse?”

Muinjangue, an opposition politician whose grandfather was the result of a rape by a German soldier, questioned the settlement.

“How did they quantify the loss of lives, the loss of livestock and land?” she asked.

– ‘Too little, too late’ –

Activists Herero and Nama staged a protest in Windhoek hours after the deal was announced, which the government hailed as a “step in the right direction”.

They denounced the lack of transparency around the negotiations and accused Germany of side-distorting their poor government to accept a scant solution.

“Sale !!!” said a handwritten protest sign. “Leave us alone,” read another.

A body representing the Herero and Nama people has dismissed the “insulting amount” and called on the government to renegotiate the deal, which will be discussed in parliament next week.

The process “needs to be opened up so that ordinary Namibians can make a contribution,” said Herero Windhoek resident Clementine Katjingisiua.

Activists have also accused Germany of deliberately evading “reparations” – which would subject the country to a series of financial obligations under international human rights law.

“This is why people are so angry,” said John Nakuta, a law professor at the University of Namibia.

“Development assistance has no legal obligations,” he noted. “Germany left easily.”

German-Namibian analyst Henning Melber thought the deal posed a “dilemma” for defenders of post-colonial justice.

“The agreement intervenes … in a long-delayed debate,” said Melber, a researcher with the Nordic African Institute.

“One has to welcome it, (but) it is done in a way that causes so much disappointment.”

“Too late too late,” he added. “Given all the traps … it falls.”

