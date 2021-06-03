International
By Community | The American vulture and the conflict in Israel and Palestine
In the story of Isaac Asimovs The Gultle Vultures, an advanced species of vegetarian aliens is waiting for people to start a nuclear war before intervening, rebuilding, and profiting during the process. A man, kidnapped by those aliens, equates them with vultures not to help prevent war, but rather waiting sideways to take advantage of it.
In the US, every crisis is an opportunity and the suffering of others should never stop you from making quick money. The latest round of fighting in Israel and Palestine is no different. Conservative and progressive politicians are raising funds with passionate speeches and short tweets, celebrities are reminding us that they are still important and others are expressing their innate violence on social media and in the physical world.
During the last round of the war, I found myself in useless and endless arguments on social media with right-wing Israelis who long ago gave up on the prospects of peace in the Middle East. At the same time, I was concerned about my family and friends still in Israel and the prospects of escalation. I was also disappointed by the superficially politically progressive response in the US, with which I usually identify.
I found myself envious of conservatives who are convinced of their truth: that Jews were massacred by Muslims in Palestine for decades before the state of Israel was established. Conflict, war and violence are and have always been the result of the Palestinians refusing to accept any compromise other than the annihilation of Israel. The Palestinians are run by a murderous terrorist organization that throws political opponents and gays off the roofs. Similarly, I found myself envious of progressives who are convinced that Israel is a bloodthirsty apartheid state, the vanguard of white colonialism in the Middle East, the worst human rights violator in the world.
Those I do not envy are the Israelis and Palestinians living in this deadly conflict for generations, with no end in sight. I also do not envy Jews and Muslims suffering from hate crimes and simple anti-Semitism in the US nor do I envy small expressions of anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic sentiments: the Muslim man suspected of being a terrorist for his appearance, the child young Jew being fantasized by her classmates about adult actions, oceans away. As conservatives and progressives make political and other gains (including on university campuses), I suspect they are helping those directly affected by the conflict, and both are contributing to the rise of anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim crimes in the US
I once mocked those who found anti-Semitism in criticism of Israel. But I changed my mind. The obsessive focus on Israel from all the evils and sufferings in the world, the ignorance of the situation, the tendency for bias and hyperbole left no doubt in my mind. It may not be so clear that the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville cheering Jews would not replace us! But just like racism, anti-Semitism may not be self-aware and the result of ignorance and sluggish desire for social capital. Once again, the Jews are serving their traditional role as great unifiers. Since Jews were the ultimate others in the Christian and Muslim worlds, hatred of Jews served as common between Christians and Muslims, between the Soviet Union and the United States and here in the US between conservatives and progressives. Those who set some of the blame for Shooting at Pittsburgh Synagogue the speech of a Republican president should also assign, for intellectual integrity, some of the blame for recent increase in anti-Semitic incidents in the speech of progressive politicians.
You can say to yourself: This guy is telling us to back off, and that is going to leave the Palestinians, the weakest, most vulnerable party. But this is the opposite of what I want. Id that you are agents of positive and effective change. For this you need to go much deeper and become familiar with the complicated reality of the Middle East.
I am not asking you to learn decades or even centuries of history in vain attempts to establish guilt, but history can teach us important lessons. What are the global interests (political and economic) that have kept this conflict alive for so long? (This may be a little closer to home than you imagine.) Which ones are still in effect today? What are the parties within Israel and Palestine that have an interest in prolonging the conflict? How can I support those who still believe that a peaceful solution is possible?
Going back to the story of Asimovs, as foreigners dismissed the image of vultures at first, it was so powerful that it influenced their actions. Therefore, please forgive me for using such an open image, but answer me: Is it working?
Omer Reingold is a faculty member in the Department of Computer Science at Stanford University. The thoughts expressed are only his.
Omer Reingold is a faculty member in the Department of Computer Science at Stanford University. The thoughts expressed are only his.
