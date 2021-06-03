The explosion of Taiwan Covid-19 ignites an exodus of Quartz technological talent

When Taiwan became a rare island of normalcy during the pandemic, tech entrepreneurs gathered here to avert the coronavirus burden in their native lands. But now as it tries to reign in its Covid-19 crisis, Taiwan is seeing a sudden exodus of these arrivals.

For months, after early success in taming Covid-19, cases were at zero and deaths remained in double digits. With the exception of a few fever controls and mask-wearing rules, Taiwanese residents enjoyed a life largely protected by the heavy loads of blockages and isolation that plagued the rest of the globe.

That freedom withdrew more than a thousand skilled professionals, according to the Taiwan National Development Council, a government policy body, including high-profile Taiwanese-Americans such asthe famous Eddie Huang restaurant. Others, like YouTubes co-founder Steve Chen, arrived from the event just before the pandemicand brought him out here. They call themselves Covid refugees or Covid migrants, according to those who were within the small, albeit young, community.

But in the Covid-19 era, fortunes can change quickly.

On Wednesday (June 2), the number of local Taiwanese issues crossed 8,000 since the onset of the pandemic6,000 of those cases were recorded in the last two weeks alone. Now, with a normal life stopping as the island moves towards a complete blockade, the same Covid migrants are leaving in groups. While it is too early for official numbers, conversations in online migrant communities, an increase in self-paid Covid-19 testing required to board planes, and fuller flights from Taiwan suggest many are going or thinking about it. do this. The Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily reported that business and economy countries premium on flights to the US are booked almost until June due to high demand the airline with three weekly flights to Los Angeles is shifting towards daily flights from next week.

The Covid explosion and blockage situation is motivating me to go back to the US, said Nevin Yang, a program manager at Microsoft who is flying back to his Seattle home on Friday (June 4th). I like to get my two-dose vaccine and I want to live somewhere without major Covid restrictions, added Yang, who has been in Taiwan for the past few months.

Who are the Covid migrants?

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Taiwan’s borders had been closed to most foreign tourists and visitors, but highly skilled non-Taiwanese workers were allowed to enter through a gold card employment program. According to the National Development Council of Taiwan, the number of foreigners receiving special visas, launched in 2018, increased even before the pandemic.

But as the virus spread around the world, Taiwanese officials doubled on its gold card scheme to lure in tech professionals with backgrounds in product management, engineering, venture capital and entrepreneurship. The number of these particular visa issues increased nearly fourfold to 1,399 in 2020 from 358 a year earlier. The President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen himself presented the Gold Cards 998, 999 and 1000 their respective recipients in 2020. They included a Turkish inventor and an American executive in a semiconductor firm. Last year Taiwan was one of the world’s fastest growing economies out of need, one of the few that expanded altogether.

Most of the arrivals were people with a connection to Taiwan already like Taiwanese-American Rachel Chang, a product manager who arrived in March last year but headed back to her hometown of Silicon Valley next week.

I was in West Africa for work and Taiwan felt like a safer housing opportunity than the US, said Chang, who holds one of the gold card visas. But now, she says, Taiwan is very insecure.

The injection of technology talent into Taiwan was seen as a way to start Taiwan’s technology realm, better known for heavy-duty production and semiconductors than beginners. While Taiwan’s economy relies on domestic tech giants, such as the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), founded over three decades ago, or the Hon Hai Precision Industry, better known as Foxconn, in the giant factories of of which iphone are assembled, not the same steps have been taken in internet entrepreneurship and venture capital. But it is difficult for those expectations to be met when even many of those with cultural ties here see it as more of a short-term stay.

I’m thinking of going back to Taiwan, says Yang. However, it would probably be a temporary stay and not [to] I live here forever because I feel that career opportunities are better to return to the US

Some diaspora Taiwanese think the government could have done more in recent years to welcome and maintain a wider range of second-generation Taiwanese, questioning the focus on entrepreneurs and technicians just as worthy of building the future of Taiwan.

Taiwanese brain drain

This outbreak is not only proving the islands’ ability to reign in virus, but also to retain foreign talent and combat the long-term economic and political troubles that precede the pandemic. Since the end of last month, visa processing, including the final phase of gold card visas, has been temporarily suspended. But the flight of technicians is a symptom of a bigger problem, says Chen Wenhui, a professor of computer science at Ming Chuan University, referring to Taiwan’s broader socio-economic problems, including despair among many young people that they can not have a bright future if they stay in it ghost island.

If they want a high salary, they go overseas to work, Chen said.

China, meanwhile, appears big as to its aggressive territorial claims on Taiwan, even though the Communist Party has never ruled there as the logical choice for foreign investors and skilled professionals. China’s economic growth has been complicated for Taiwan, with many skilled Taiwanese going to China lured by fat financial incentives, as a new generation of tech giants began to form there. Taiwanese entrepreneurs such as Foxconn billionaire Terry Gou have invested deeply there. Uncertainty about Taiwan’s place in the world, as China has sought more aggressively in recent years to isolate the island internationally, does not help.

The struggle for skilled technology workers has been particularly fierce in the semiconductor field, in which China is trying to develop technical know-how as it moves U.S. regulators and sanctions restrict access to high-tech chips. The departures have created so much concern, Taiwan in April is said to have been banned recruiting for tech jobs in China in an effort to help stem the flow of talent.

At the same time, it has been difficult for a new generation of entrepreneurs to create new startups with a global face due to lack of access to foreign capital, while in other cases skilled workers indicate heavy regulations. The lack of talent will only get worse over time from the fact that Taiwan has one of the lowest birth rates in the world last year, its population shrank for the first time.

The latter tells people they have lost faith in the future, Chen said.