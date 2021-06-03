ED arrests RJD MP Amarendra Dhari Singh in the case of garbage fraud | Latest India News





The Enforcement Directorate arrested Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Rajya Sabha Amarendra Dhari Singh in connection with the money laundering investigation into an alleged garbage fraud, officials said on Thursday. Singh is a partner in the Jyoti Group, which was scanned last month when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a lawsuit against IFFCO US Awasthi chairman, former MD of Indian Potash Limited Parvinder Singh Gahlaut and their sons for the allegations. distortion in the import of fertilizers and claiming subsidies through a network of enterprises. Read also | Municipal violence in Delhi: SC destroys FIR against Vinod Dua for ‘inciting’ people The MP businessman has been arrested under the Money Laundering Prevention Act (PMLA), according to officials. Singh along with Rajiv Saxena, a regular accountant who was investigated in the AgustaWestland fraud, is one of the defendants in the FIR set up by the CBI on May 17th. Awasthi, Gahlaut and others mentioned in the subsidy fraud case are accused of importing fertilizers at inflated prices by some overseas suppliers and removing commissions from India through their family members and other private persons mentioned in the case. . IFFCO and Indian Potash Limited have imported large quantities of fertilizers amounting to several thousand MT and fertilizer raw materials from various foreign suppliers. “Hasht stated that fertilizers have been supplied to farmers in India and the Government of India has provided fertilizer subsidies to facilitate the supply of fertilizers to farmers at reasonable rates,” the CBI said in a statement on 19 May. FIR stated that Awasthi opened M / s. Kisan International Trading for the exchange of illegal commissions on the import of raw materials and fertilizers, the manipulation of fertilizer sales data to claim higher subsidies. The persons mentioned in the case are alleged to have been involved in the criminal conspiracy for seven years from 2007 to 2014 and had defrauded IFFCO, IPL, an IFFCO-owned company, general shareholders and the government by fraudulently importing trash at inflated rates and claimed subsidies, according to the CBI FIR. Read also: The Supreme Court gives the Center 2 weeks to set the Class 12 evaluation criteria The Government of India provides subsidies for imported fertilizers based on their prices to provide farmers with fertilizers at an affordable rate. Wassht also claimed that to deceive Govt. of India claiming higher subsidy, these officials of IFFCO and Indian Potash Limited have imported fertilizers and raw materials through M / s. Kisan International Trading FZE in Dubai (a subsidiary of IFFCO) and other highly inflated intermediaries covering the commission provided for the accused including the then IFFCO MD & then the Indian Potash MD, which was paid / transferred by the Suppliers Overseas to officials accused through fraudulent transactions involving the accused in question, the CBI added. ED registered a money laundering investigation into the matter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos