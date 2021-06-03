Monsoon Southwest Reaches Over The Southern Parts Of Kerala And Tamil Nadu: IMD | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Photo of the file (Jipson Sikhera / TOI, BCCL, Kochi) Thursday, June 3rd : Southwest monsoon season has officially begun over the southern parts of Kerala, the Meteorological Department of India (IMD) confirmed on Thursday afternoon. The official statement issued by IMD states: “Southwest Monsoon has advanced into parts of the South Arabian Sea, the Lakshadweep area, South Kerala, Tamil Nadu to the south, the remaining parts of the Comorin-Maldives area and several other parts of the southwestern Bay of Bengal. today, June 3, 2021. “ According to IMD, the following criteria were met to declare the start on Kerala: More than 60% of 14 rainfall monitoring stations reported rainfall of 2.5 mm or more in the last two consecutive days. Also, the spatial distribution of rainfall over Kerala remained quite prevalent over the last two days.

Westerly winds have intensified to lower levels (wind speeds up to 20 knots) and satellite-received winds suggest that 15-20 knots westerly winds prevail up to 600 hPa as of today.

There is continuous convection (eclipse indicated by the values ​​of Long Wave Outgoing Radiation This start on June 3 marks a 2-day delay in the arrival of monsoon rains over the Lord Himself Place, as they usually start in Kerala on June 1. Earlier, IMD had predicted that the monsoon season would start in Kerala a day earlier than normal, on May 31st. This date was later revised on June 3, with weakening south-west winds of the lower level due to progress towards the east of the MaddenJulian oscillation (MJO) is believed to be the probable cause for the delayed onset. Now that the monsoon showers have started over Kerala, the start of the season over the rest of the Indian states is expected to be delayed slightly. According to IMD, it will advance into the remaining parts of the South Arabian Sea, Kerala and Lakshadweep, and some parts of the Central Arabian Sea, Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Inland & Southern Inland Karnataka, Rayalaseema and south and the Bay of Bengal over two the next few days. ** For weather, science and COVID-19 updates on the go, download Weather Channel application (in Android and iOS store). It’s free!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos