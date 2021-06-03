Bihar CM announces 33% reservation for girls in Bihar engineering and medical colleges

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has announced a 33% reservation for girls in the state engineering and medical colleges. (Photo: PTI)

Bihar Prime Minister Nitish Kumar made a major decision Wednesday by announcing a 33% reservation for girls in the state engineering and medical colleges.

The Prime Minister said that at least one third of the places in the enrollments in the state engineering and medical colleges should be reserved for female students as this will increase the number of female students.

He said it would be a unique thing and would motivate female students towards pursuing higher and technical education.

Aim to help students study engineering and medicine

CM Nitish Kumar said engineering colleges are opening in all districts of the state, and many medical colleges have also opened.

“Our goal is that Bihar children and girls do not need to go to study engineering and medicine,” he said.

Bill proposed the creation of universities

The CM also said the state government was trying to pass a bill that would help set up engineering and medical universities that could better manage institutes in order to improve the quality of education in Bihar.

The presentation of the proposed bill was done through a video conference.

Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Lokesh Kumar Singh provided detailed information on ‘Bihar Engineering University Act-2021’ and ‘University Power and Function, Jurisdiction and Other Provisions’ through a presentation.

Additional Secretary-General, Department of Health, Pratyaya Amrit, through a presentation, gave detailed information regarding ‘Bihar University of Health Sciences and the Power and Function of Universities, Jurisdiction and other provisions’.

Read: BSEB 2021 Class 10 Score: State Leaders to Get Money, Laptops

Read: Women’s Booking Bill: Everything you need to know about the 33 percent booking bill for women in Lok Sabha

Read: IIT to book soon for women: 20 percent overbooked seats