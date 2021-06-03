Taiwan says too early to talk about deadlock, but “no optimism” on COVID trends





TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s Health Minister said Thursday that it was too early to talk about the need to raise preparedness levels and move to a full-blown blockade, but rising COVID-19 infections on the island did not gave him no reason for optimism. A medical worker performs a rapid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test on a Taiwanese resident following an increasing number of locally transmitted cases at Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, June 2, 2021. REUTERS / Ann Wang Taiwan has been the model for controlling the pandemic, but its rise in domestic infections, though not outbreaks, has alarmed the government, which has limited gatherings and closed entertainment venues. The government is also dealing with delays in reporting test results, which has led to a review of its overall numbers on a daily basis. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung, speaking at his daily news conference, said he was concerned about an increase in young people becoming infected, who may not take sitting so seriously and do not meet when not should be. There is no reason for optimism, he said about the trend of infections. However, he said it was too early to talk about going to the highest level of alarm in Taiwan, which would be an effective blockade, something the government has not had to do since the pandemic began. The next weekend marks the traditional Dragon Boat festival, when people often travel to see family members in other parts of Taiwan, and Chen said people should not travel unless there was an urgent need. I hope everyone does not return to their homelands if they do not need to, he said. Taiwan reported 583 COVID-19 internal infections on Thursday, including 219 cases added to the total in recent days as it reflects delays in reporting positive tests. The figure was an increase from 549 reported on Wednesday, which also included cases from previous days. Most of the infections are concentrated in Taipei and its neighboring city, but Chen said they were concerned about an explosion at a factory dormitory in Miaoli in northern Taiwan. The government has vaccinated only about 3% of Taiwanese 23.5 million people, although there are millions more shots on order, the delivery of which has been delayed by a lack of global supply. Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Edited by Clarence Fernandez

