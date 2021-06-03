Center urges states, UTs to provide coverage of the economically weakest sections of the population under the NFS- The New Indian Express





from YEARS NEW DELHI: The Central Government on Wednesday issued a consultation to all states and territories of the union to launch a special effort to issue ration cards to the most vulnerable and economically vulnerable sections of the population amid the ongoing pandemic Covid-19. “To ensure the coverage of all identified eligible persons from the most vulnerable and economically vulnerable sections of the population under the National Food Safety Act takes importance in view of the current pandemic scenario of Covid-19”, informed the Ministry of Union Affairs of Consumer, Food and Public Delivery on Thursday. It said states and UT should take measures to contact the most vulnerable and vulnerable sections of society i.e. street dwellers, rag collectors, street vendors, rickshaw attractors among others. Operational responsibilities for identifying eligible individuals and families under the NFSA and issuing ration cards to them rest with states and UTs, he added. He further stated that the ongoing effort under the NFSA should take special care in identifying and providing ration cards for eligible households in urban and rural areas, depending on the overall ceiling of each state and UT. The Council noted that during the current Covid-19 scenario, there are several reports and complaints through the media, newspapers, NGOs, individuals stating that vulnerable and vulnerable sections of society, who are in dire need of cereals, are not able to provide ration cards, adding that some of the poor and needy people, who may also not have proof of address, may find it difficult to obtain a ration card. In this regard, he also instructed all states and UTs to provide a status report every two weeks.

