2 ministers clash in the presence of Ashok Gehlot, threatening to see each other | India News





JAIPUR: The much-discussed dispute in the Rajasthan government came to the fore once again when two of the ministers from the Gehlot government clashed during a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ashok Gehlot and threatened to see each other as they left the meeting.

Clashes erupted between state education minister and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara and state minister for urban development and housing Shanti Dhariwal. CM had to turn off the camera in the middle.

In fact, fellow ministers had to intervene given the growing confrontation and heated debate between the two ministers.

As the cabinet meeting was held to establish the status of board exams for class X and XII in the CMR with Gehlot being virtually affiliated, Dotasara discussed the topic of vaccination at the end of the meeting and said Congress launched a social media campaign demanding free vaccination, now a memorandum must be presented to collectors at each district level.

Dhariwal immediately intervened and said, what is the need for this, the job of the ministers is not to present the memorandum.

Dotasara opposed this intervention and Dhariwal remained troubled. The issue escalated when the two got into a war of words and state ministers had to intervene to calm them down.

Dotasara told the CM that action should be taken against such behavior of the minister who did not allow the party chairman to speak and was ready to leave the meeting, but the CM calmed him down and asked him to end his speech.

The prime minister urged the two to stay calm, but the dispute started again when Dhariwal told Dotasara that he has seen many party presidents and he can do whatever he wants.

The Prime Minister turned off the camera after seeing the heated discussion between the two ministers.

Even after the cabinet meeting ended, Dhariwal and Dotasara slammed out with a louder tone.

Seeing the ministers fighting openly, the security staff and staff of the CM residence present there were also shocked. The other ministers split the two, otherwise there could have been a scuffle.

Dhariwal openly told Dotasra that he was not obliged to obey his orders while Dotasara said he would have to obey the orders as he is the party president.

Dotasara told Dhariwal: “Being the party in charge of Jaipur, you have not gotten a single meeting to date in the last two and a half years. This attitude of yours is not good for the party, I will report to Sonia Gandhit. ”

Dhariwal again replied and asked, “Will you threaten me?” As the two ministers began to approach, folding their sleeves, the fellow ministers separated the two.







