Hidden Covid-19 Cases in the S’pore ‘Very Disturbing’ Community: Lawrence Wong, Health News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – The “hidden” Covid-19 cases that continue to circulate within the community remain a cause for concern, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Thursday (June 3rd), adding that the recent coronavirus outbreak in a home for adults with disabilities limited intellectual is a “gloomy reminder” of this fact. “We are dealing with some very infectious and highly contagious virus, which is capable of spreading much faster than anything we have had before and causing large groups to explode easily,” he said. . on Facebook. “So we really need to take precautions and safeguards very seriously.” He was delivering an update following a task force meeting with many closed-door ministries Thursday morning. “We have been monitoring the situation carefully and considering what are some of the next steps we can take,” added Mr Wong, who co-chairs the task force. “We are very concerned about hidden or covert cases that are still out there in the community.” The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said Wednesday night that 27 people – 23 residents and four staff members at MINDSville @ Napiri Adult Disability Home – were tested positive for Covid-19. None of the residents had left the house since May 7, except for medical appointments, while staff living in the house were allowed to leave only for essential purposes. It is still not clear how many staff were living there. Of the 225 residents and staff, 91 percent were vaccinated in February and March, MSF said. All have been tested for the virus, with 23 of the 27 cases detected being asymptomatic. The house has since stopped all admissions and discharges of residents, has banned all visitors and has completed a thorough cleaning and disinfection of its premises. In his video message, Mr Wong reiterated his call for all Singaporeans to stay home as long as possible and see a doctor to be tested if they feel unwell. The government will continue to speed up testing and accelerate its nationwide vaccination program, he said, adding that people should be vaccinated as soon as possible. “As our vaccination rates continue to rise, we will have greater confidence in reopening and resuming activities safely.”







