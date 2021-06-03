WhatsApp that forces users to accept policy before data protection law: Government





The center has told the Delhi High Court that the WhatsApp social messaging platform was trying to “force” its users to agree to the new privacy policy before the Personal Data Protection Bill becomes law by bombarding them with notifications every day to get their consent. By terming the bombing of WhatsApp notifications to its customers as an “anti-user practice” for obtaining “fraud consent”, the central government has asked the court to run the messaging platform to waive notifications to its users existing regarding the new privacy policy. The Center’s claim was made in an additional affidavit filed in response to several petitions challenging WhatsApp’s new privacy policy. One of the petitions, which was the first to be filed, was moved by Chaitanya Rohilla, a lawyer, in January this year. Rohilla, represented by lawyer Manohar Lal, has argued that the updated privacy policy violates users’ right to privacy under the Constitution and they can either accept it or leave the application, but they can choose not to share the data. their with others Facebook-owned or third-party apps. The assertion has asserted that WhatsApp’s new privacy policy allows full access to a user’s online activity without any government oversight. In its additional evidence, which supports the applicants’ claims, the Center said that the privacy policy violates the rules as it fails to specify the types of sensitive personal data collected and also does not inform users of the details of sensitive personal information that is collected. In addition, the policy also does not provide an opportunity for users to review or modify the information, does not provide an opportunity to withdraw consent retrospectively, and also fails to guarantee further non-disclosure by third parties, the oath said. She also stated that WhatsApp was “satisfied with the anti-user practices by getting” fraudulent consent “from users for its updated privacy policy. “It has been alleged that millions of existing WhatsApp users, those who have not accepted the updated 2021 privacy policy are being bombarded with notifications on a daily basis,” she said. The government has said WhatsApp “has released its digital capability to unsuspecting existing users and would like to force them to accept the updated 2021 privacy policy by igniting such notifications at regular intervals”. “The game plan is very clear, ie, to transfer the entire existing user base engaged in the updated privacy policy 2021 before the Draft Personal Data Protection Act (PDP) becomes law,” the government said. in her statement. The government has asked for instructions on WhatsApp to register the number of such notifications that have been sent to date on a daily basis and what the conversion rate was – that is how much they have accepted the updated 2021 vis-a-vis privacy policy number of announcements. The central government has further said that WhatsApp “currently has access to the personal, sensitive and business data of hundreds of millions of Indian users and has also acquired the role of an” essential digital service “during the COVID-19 pandemic”, and thus, was imperative that its privacy policy and terms of service “should be considered in the cornerstone of the principles of privacy as set out in the decision of KS Puttaswamy” of the Supreme Court. (Only the title and photo of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)

