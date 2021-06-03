Karnataka blockade extended until June 14 as high level of positivity, widespread in rural areas raises concerns





The blockade in Karnataka has been extended until June 14 as levels of positivity and fatality remain high in the state and the spread of the pandemic in rural areas. Sources had said earlier that the government was unlikely to change restrictions regarding intra- and inter-provincial movement. The daily time for purchasing essentials is likely to remain unchanged, from 6 to 10 a.m., although there is pressure to extend the time until 2 p.m. READ ALSO | 1,800 ventilators received from care center fund under prime minister lying unused in Karnataka In discussions on the blockade, the prime minister and some senior ministers were in favor of unblocking in a phased manner after June 7 as Covid cases dropped by almost 65% from the peak in the first week of May. However, health experts at the state panel Covid were of the opinion that the blockade should continue for at least another week as the state-wide positivity rate remains around 15%, a minister quoted as saying was quoted as saying. dating from the Times of India. States The Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, in its report to the government, has said the positivity rate should drop below 5% and the number of daily cases below 5,000 for movement restrictions and activities to calm down. A total of 7.2 lakh Covid-19 cases and 8,716 deaths were reported in Bengaluru over the past 61 days, with experts warning of caution as the state prepares to prepare for another wave. READ ALSO | Violation of health records: Bengaluru Civil Authority exposes Covid-19 patient information, blocks website after alarm In 2020, after the blockade was lifted, Bengaluru witnessed an increase in cases in August and September. There are fears that the return of migrant workers who fled the city due to the blockade could unleash a new wave of infections. Yediyurappa on Saturday said the issue of extending the blockade may not arise if only the public cooperates and there is a decline in Covid-19 cases. The State government had originally announced 14 days of closure from April 27, but imposed a complete blockade from May 10 to May 24 as cases increased. Citing the blockade yielding results and expert advice, it was extended to June 7th. Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Basavaraj Bommai indicated that the blockade could be extended by following the direction of the Centers to do so until June 30, and that the Prime Minister would make a decision after meeting with his Ministers. The positivity rate has not dropped completely, it should reach below 10 percent, and in rural areas the cases are around 22,000-23,000, it should go below 10,000, even the number of deaths will have to decrease, only then we will be able to to manage health infrastructure, he said. Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos