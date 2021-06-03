The EU will strike Belarus with initial sanctions this week over its downsizing of Ryanair





The European Union has decided to open a first round of restrictions in Belarus this week for the forced reduction of a Ryanair flight between two of the bloc’s capitals and the arrest of a journalist, according to three diplomats familiar with the matter. Europe’s anger erupted after a plane traveling from Athens to Vilnius deviated last month under the escort of a Mig-29 fighter jet in the Belarusian capital. Police there arrested Raman Pratasevich, who had reported on protests against the discredited declaration of victory of President Alexander Lukashenko in last year’s election. As an initial step, EU diplomats are expected to sign on Friday banning Belarusian carriers from flying over European airspace, as well as landing and take-offs from the bloc’s airports, two of the men told Bloomberg. If approved, the measures will take effect at midnight that evening, one of them said. Early next week, the EU will discuss proposals to sanction at least seven individuals and one entity, two diplomats said. The list currently under discussion includes ministers, people in the Belarusian Air Force and other people and aviation-related units, according to one diplomat. The proposed list has not yet been approved, another diplomat said. The three diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the issue. Read more: US announces sanctions against Belarus over journalist detention The EU already has sanctioned seven Belarusian units and 88 individuals, including the controversial Lukashenko of the nation. The bloc was already working on adding more people to that list over their support for his government and its crackdown on protests against his declaration of victory in last year’s election. These new additions would be on top of those plans. Meanwhile, technical work continues for further measures, following an agreement in May between EU leaders to adopt “targeted economic sanctions”. The exact sectors to be affected have not yet been identified, but are likely to include areas, such as potash, where state-owned enterprises are most active, an EU official told Bloomberg last month. The official said the goal was for economic sanctions to be ready by summer. Potassium, a soil nutrient used to improve crops, is Belarus’ main export – it also supplies a large part of European demand – and the country’s only abundant mineral resource. The EU could sanction Belarus’ potassium industry until this summer The timing of the measures will depend on the ability of the 27 EU governments to agree and will need to mention specific sectors and be clearly defined to withstand possible legal proceedings and gain the support of all countries. member. Peter Stano, the EU’s top spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy, told Bloomberg in an email: “We do not comment on ongoing procedures and discussions between Council member states, these procedures are supposed to be confidential.” Stano added that work on Belarus “was well under way with the aim of adopting all restrictive measures as soon as possible”. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos