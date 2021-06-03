Australia must not abandon its Afghan allies





Nothing did more to undermine the prestige of the West after the end of the Vietnam War than the scenes of the fall of Saigon in 1975. Long lines of South Vietnam allies standing in line in front of the US embassy and desperately caught on the sides of US helicopters who leave trying to escape the communist occupation. Radiated images around the world confirmed that the US and its allies had broken their word for an entire country. This moment in history must be borne in mind 45 years later now that Australia, the US and NATO have decided to end their 20-year war in Afghanistan. US President Joe Bidens’ decision in April to withdraw ground forces from Afghanistan by 9/11 made political and strategic sense, and Australia had no choice but to follow suit by withdrawing its 80-strong contingent. However, the West must not ignore the permanent responsibility owed to the Afghans who fought bravely alongside our troops and who are now left alone to fight the Taliban. The Australian government, in theory, is committed to supporting the government of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

But that commitment has been marred by Australia’s decision to close our embassy in Kabul last Friday. The Department of Foreign Affairs said the deteriorating security situation posed a very high risk to Australian diplomats, especially after all foreign troops were withdrawn. Of course the staff on the mission is to the detriment of the way. Defense Force Chief Angus Campbell warned this week of a continuing level of violence in Afghanistan. But the US and several other NATO allies are keeping their missions open despite these risks. General Campbell insisted that Afghan troops are holding their forces and he expects the war to reach a negotiated solution. The Afghan government is still receiving significant Western financial and technical support, air cover, and intelligence. The recent suicide bombings in Kabul have been horrific, but no worse than in the early periods of the conflict. Diplomats from other countries are thinking very closely about their compositions.

