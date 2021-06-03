American expatriates in the US government: make us vaccines!





With the visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman, a collection of high-profile American immigrants living in Thailand issued an open letter requesting Covid-19 vaccines. The letter pledged with the U.S. government to include agreements to guarantee vaccines to all U.S. expatriates in the kingdom. Do not abandon us! The U.S. continues to have a growing surplus of vaccines, yet many Americans abroad are still without access to vaccines and their lives are in danger. ” The letter is a collaboration between the chairman of the Democrats Abroad in Thailand Paul Risley, the vice president of the Asian Republicans Abroad Tony Rodriguez, the president of the American Women’s Club of Thailand Ambreen Miraly and the commander of the Foreign War Veterans Carl Manchester. Groups are advocating for vaccines for migrants who are trying to gain access to Thailand’s slow spread. While only 3.5% of people in Thailand have been vaccinated, more than half of people in the US have received 1 stroke and 40% have been fully vaccinated. Assuming that talks between Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Secretary Sherman will involve much discussion about the US helping Thailand procure vaccines, the letter is pushed to include a distribution for US citizens as part of the deal. The U.S. pledged $ 30 million in aid to the Covid-19 vaccine and cited the surplus of its vaccines and the intention to distribute them to countries struggling to inoculate their population. The letter noted that while China supplies most of the vaccines in Thailand, they include in their latest donation a provision guaranteeing Chinese citizens access to vaccinations. US groups are seeking a similar clause in aid from the United States. They said the US government imposes taxes on its citizens, even when they live abroad, a policy different from almost any other country in the world and as such deserves access to the taxpayer-funded vaccines they are all receiving other Americans. IN Democrats Abroad website, an article encourages Americans to use the hashtag #TaxedButNotVaxxed on social media and includes a letter form to send to government officials. The letter acknowledges President Biden’s frequent words to all Americans working together and getting vaccinated, and highlights vaccines made available to U.S. Department of State staff worldwide, Manila veterans, and plans to vaccinate soldiers. of South Korea. The letter calls for vaccines for all 9 million Americans living abroad and urges that excessive U.S. vaccine donations to countries should include vaccines for U.S. citizens The article quoted Joe Biden in a recent speech where he stressed that all Americans all over the world are being taken along with Covid-19. Remember, they were all Americans. Let us remember that we are all in this together And we have to take this pandemic, treat it not only here but also overseas to be really confident in the long run. For more discussion and insight into American aliens fighting for help getting vaccinated, watch today’s episode of Good Morning Thailand where Tim and Bill discuss the issue with their guest Peter from the Democrats on board. SOURCES: Bangkok Post Want more from the Thaiger family? Download our app at Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

