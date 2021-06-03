Immediate update of green list countries: Government travel review expected today





Heathrow CEO criticizes costly PCR testing system for travelers A blow to the Greek islands, Canaries and Malta could add to the governments’ green list on Thursday, raising hopes for an expanded summer holiday destination selection. International leisure travel resumed on May 17 in Britain under a traffic light system. Only 12 destinations are on the UK governments’ safe green travel list, which measures the risk of Covid re-importing. The list was first unveiled on May 7, with Portugal, the only common holiday destination included, along with Gibraltar, Iceland and Israel. Returns from the green list do not need quarantine, although they still have to submit a negative Covid test before departure to the UK and a PCR test within two days of arrival. The red and amber lists are also expected to change on Thursday. Follow live for traffic light news and feedback. Main points Show the latest update



1622712045 The pound rises against the euro The pound is currently up 1.2 percent against the euro compared to early May as the government prepares to announce which countries will be added to the green list later today. Ian Strafford-Taylor, CEO at FairFX travel money specialist, said:



As the forecast builds on which countries will be added to the green list in the Government travel review later today, it could be good news for vacationers looking for a sunshine this summer. The pound is currently up 1.2 percent against the euro compared to early May and many will hope this trend continues as more eurozone destinations are added to the list. For those looking to travel overseas, keeping track of the latest travel announcements and closing rates while the pound is strong is the best way for vacationers to get more money and maximize their vacation money. Helen CoffeyJune 3, 2021 10:20 AM 1622711542 Portugal can go from green to amber Portugal, the only major holiday destination on the green list that is currently accessible to the British, is said to be under review and could turn into amber in today’s update. Boris Johnson warned last night that the Government will not hesitate in removing countries from the green list. With rising Covid rates, Portugal is one of the top green destinations currently rated by the government, reports The Telegraph. However, although the country reported the highest number of infections since March yesterday, it still boasts a low number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days – one of the main factors in determining the classifications of countries under the traffic light system. It currently stands at 55.60, according to data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. The final decision will be heavily influenced by scientists from the Joint Center for Biosafety (JBC), who are meeting with the government today to discuss the recommendations. Helen CoffeyJune 3, 2021 10:12 AM 1622710357 Test capacity may be overloaded, the expert warns If the green list expands as expected later today, it could indicate trouble for UK testing capacity, a travel expert warned. Which said for travel editor Rory Boland Sky News that many people are not turning their test on time. Holiday favorites such as Malta, the Spanish Balearic Islands and some Greek islands have been nominated as contenders for greenery. But Mr Boland said this could further extend a private evidence system that is already struggling to meet demand. Insurers for us were saying it just wasn’t created to deal with the number of people who need to use it, he said. So if we see the Canary Islands, Spain, Greece – some of the big destinations that hundreds of thousands of people want to go to – being blacklisted, it’s hard to see how that system will fare. It risks being overloaded. Helen CoffeyJune 3, 2021 9:52 AM 1622709783 Greek ferry strike For those who have already started traveling on the amber list, ferry services to the Greek islands have been disrupted after the union of a sailor went ahead with a strike that a court had declared illegal. Union members blocked ferry access to the main port of Piraeus, not allowing anyone to board. Hundreds of passengers with their luggage gathered at the port, saying the ferry companies had not informed them of the strike and heated debates broke out between the passengers and the striking workers. The union had declared a 24-hour strike to protest against a labor bill being debated in parliament, which workers say would destroy their rights. Other unions have declared June 10 as part of a general strike. Today’s strike, as you know, was considered illegal, said Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Giannis Plakiotakis. Choosing a union to move outside the legal framework is a wrong tactic, which turns against passengers and does not serve the union movement. He said the ministry intervened, with the union eventually surrendering and allowing passengers to board. Ferries departed after several hours delay. Helen CoffeyJune 3, 2021 9:43 AM 1622709131 Traffic lights myths Despite the fact that the UK traffic light travel system, which categorizes countries as red, amber or green with restrictions to match, was first announced on 7 May and launched on 17 May, many passengers are still confused by the countless rules. There are still many misunderstandings about the traffic light system, writes The Independenttravel correspondent, Simon Calder. For example, while it may be easy to assume that a green rating means that you can travel to that destination, this is not necessarily true. It simply means you do not need quarantine when you return to the UK, writes Simon. Most countries on the existing green list including Australia, New Zealand and Singapore certainly do not want British visitors now. Or, you can only reach them by going through an amber list nation: a good example is the Faroe Islands, accessible only through Copenhagen to the Danish amber list. Anyone hoping to visit a greenlisted country should check if it will be accepted. In some countries, this means that you have completed a full course of vaccination. Read here the full report of the Simons crackdown. Helen CoffeyJune 3, 2021 9:32 AM 1622708693 Airlines start selling flights In a green list nap that could be expanded later today, several airlines are offering deals. Wizz Air has announced a 24-hour sale on all lines, offering passengers 15 percent of flights booked today starting on or before June 30, 2021. Meanwhile, Jet2holidays is selling a series of package deals; for example, seven nights at a self-catering apartment in Funchal, Madeira, for 399pp including flights and transfers, departing June 28 from Birmingham. Helen Coffey3 June 2021 09:24 1622708133 Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia may turn red Travel expert and PC Agency founder Paul Charles has thrown his predictions for the green list into the mix. it cicerone: We will probably see a thin list of green announced on Thursday – the destinations that should be green are Malta, Finland, Grenada, Antigua, Turks and Caicos, Santorini, Mykonos. He also said that Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia – many of which have previously performed well during the pandemic – are all being considered on the red list. Summer is being squeezed, affecting the recovery of jobs and living in the travel sector, he added. Helen CoffeyJune 3, 2021 9:15 AM 1622706819 A handful of Greek islands are planned to be green in the review. Here is what travel correspondent Simon Calder has to say about those who can make the note: My interpretation is as follows for the main islands (from a UK perspective): Likely: Kefalonia, Kos, Mykonos, Santorini and Zante.

Possible: Corfu, Lesbos and Rhodes.

Unlikely: Crete. Of course there are many other beautiful Greek islands but these are the most important for British visitors. Read his answers to 34 greenlisted questions here. Cathy AdamsJune 3, 2021 08:53 1622706747 Balearic? The IndependentTravel correspondent Simon Calder answered readers’ travel questions on the green list in a Ask Me Anything. A reader asked what were the chances of Mallorca being added to the green list. Here’s what Simon said: Expect a relatively modest number of additions to the free quarantine list. While the Balearics Majorca, Menorca and Ibiza look like top candidates, this is no guarantee they will make the grade. I expect a splash of the Greek Islands to turn green, and if Malta does not make the cut, then the Maltese have every right to be Cross. Read his answers to 34 greenlisted questions here. Cathy AdamsJune 3, 2021 08:52 1622706182 Changes in the red list While all the attention is on the green list, there may also be changes to the red list. The list of unsafe destinations based on Covid re-import risks is 43 countries strong and covers most of South America, Africa and India. Former director of strategy at parent company BAs International Airlines Group (IAG) and founder of GridPoint Consulting Limited, Robert Boyle, recently assessed the available scale of issues and test data predict which countries might move the lists. Based solely on infection rates, the countries with the highest reported case rates based on an average ratio of seven days per million currently classified as amber are Bahrain, Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago and Kuwait. Expect them to be added to the red list soon, Mr. Boyle wrote. Read Helen Coffeys report here. Cathy AdamsJune 3, 2021 08:43







