International
Hong Kong will deploy 7,000 police to prevent tiananmen protests
Hong Kong will deploy 7,000 police to prevent protests on the anniversary of the suppression of Tiananmen Square, local media said, while human rights groups urged authorities to allow residents to express their views peacefully.
The operation involved sending about 3,000 officers to Victoria Park on Friday, Hong Kong Radio Television reported, referring to the site of an annual vigil commemorating the 1989 incident. The setting was expanded due to calls for rallies in various locations as police stopped the usual event citing coronavirus measures, RTHK said, citing people familiar with this issue.
While police would not confirm the number of officers, a spokesman said they would be enough to enforce the law “quickly and decisively”.
“Police urge the public not to attend, advertise or publish any unauthorized assemblies or prohibited group meetings and to avoid meeting to reduce the risk of the virus spreading,” the spokesman said.
While pro-democracy advocates have accused the government of using coronavirus measures that gather rallies in four people to restrict their rights to free speech and assembly, many are planning brief reminders to avoid arrest. Hong Kong authorities have increasingly refused permission to protest since a wave of unrest in 2019, threatening those taking part in jail, even after weeks of near-zero infections.
“The Hong Kong authorities are using Covid-19 as a pretext to stifle rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” said Yamini Mishra, Amnesty International’s Asia-Pacific Regional Director. a statement. “People should not be punished for the simple act of lighting a candle in memory of the victims of the Tiananmen strike.”
The decision to halt Tiananmen’s peaceful vigilance for the second year in a row has been seen by proponents of democracy as confirmation that China has fully restored the freedoms it once allowed in the former British colony. The Victoria Park meeting, in which about 180,000 people held candles and listened to speeches calling for greater democracy, has become a enduring symbol of Hong Kong tolerance for political dissent.
Protests in Hong Kong fall silent under endless covid rules
China has exercised more political control over the former British colony, from imposing a comprehensive national security law on the city last year to enforcing through changes that allow officials to control candidates for “patriotism”. Senior city official Carrie Lam declined to say this week whether calling for an end to Communist Party rule – a position often expressed in candlelight vigils in Tiananmen over the years – would run counter to security law.
Activists are encouraging people to avoid Victoria Park and mark the occasion in their own way. Some have distributed electric candles and matches. Two dozen people have been charged with participating in last year’s vigil despite the ban, including prominent activist Joshua Wong.
“They are following people who dare to express dissenting views and things can get even tougher,” said Emily Lau, a veteran pro-democracy politician who has followed annual vigilance for decades. “We have to be brave, we have to be smart and we have to be careful. It is not that we are abandoning the war, but we must do it in a way to keep it alive. “
The local Catholic Church is planning a “mass in memory of the dead” in seven parishes on Friday evening. Religious leaders were careful not to explicitly link the service to the hundreds – perhaps thousands – of protesters who died when the People’s Liberation Army attacked Tiananmen 32 years ago.
“For many reasons, we are not able to tell it clearly, but we will not forget the story,” reads a poster posted on Twitter by Joseph Zen, Bishop Emeritus of Hong Kong. “Let us offer a sacred sacrifice with life. Let the master of history take care of those who died in pursuit of truth on the eve of Spring and Summer. “
– With the help of Chloe Lo and Josie Wong
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]