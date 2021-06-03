Hong Kong will deploy 7,000 police to prevent tiananmen protests

Hong Kong will deploy 7,000 police to prevent protests on the anniversary of the suppression of Tiananmen Square, local media said, while human rights groups urged authorities to allow residents to express their views peacefully.

The operation involved sending about 3,000 officers to Victoria Park on Friday, Hong Kong Radio Television reported, referring to the site of an annual vigil commemorating the 1989 incident. The setting was expanded due to calls for rallies in various locations as police stopped the usual event citing coronavirus measures, RTHK said, citing people familiar with this issue.

Visitors lay flowers at the June 4 Museum in Hong Kong on May 30. Photo: Ivan Abreu / Bloomberg

While police would not confirm the number of officers, a spokesman said they would be enough to enforce the law “quickly and decisively”.

“Police urge the public not to attend, advertise or publish any unauthorized assemblies or prohibited group meetings and to avoid meeting to reduce the risk of the virus spreading,” the spokesman said.

While pro-democracy advocates have accused the government of using coronavirus measures that gather rallies in four people to restrict their rights to free speech and assembly, many are planning brief reminders to avoid arrest. Hong Kong authorities have increasingly refused permission to protest since a wave of unrest in 2019, threatening those taking part in jail, even after weeks of near-zero infections.

“The Hong Kong authorities are using Covid-19 as a pretext to stifle rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” said Yamini Mishra, Amnesty International’s Asia-Pacific Regional Director. a statement. “People should not be punished for the simple act of lighting a candle in memory of the victims of the Tiananmen strike.”

The decision to halt Tiananmen’s peaceful vigilance for the second year in a row has been seen by proponents of democracy as confirmation that China has fully restored the freedoms it once allowed in the former British colony. The Victoria Park meeting, in which about 180,000 people held candles and listened to speeches calling for greater democracy, has become a enduring symbol of Hong Kong tolerance for political dissent.

Protests in Hong Kong fall silent under endless covid rules

China has exercised more political control over the former British colony, from imposing a comprehensive national security law on the city last year to enforcing through changes that allow officials to control candidates for “patriotism”. Senior city official Carrie Lam declined to say this week whether calling for an end to Communist Party rule – a position often expressed in candlelight vigils in Tiananmen over the years – would run counter to security law.

Activists are encouraging people to avoid Victoria Park and mark the occasion in their own way. Some have distributed electric candles and matches. Two dozen people have been charged with participating in last year’s vigil despite the ban, including prominent activist Joshua Wong.

People gather in Victoria Park to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the tyranny of Tiananmen Square, Hong Kong on June 4, 2020. Photo: Justin Chin / Bloomberg

“They are following people who dare to express dissenting views and things can get even tougher,” said Emily Lau, a veteran pro-democracy politician who has followed annual vigilance for decades. “We have to be brave, we have to be smart and we have to be careful. It is not that we are abandoning the war, but we must do it in a way to keep it alive. “

The local Catholic Church is planning a “mass in memory of the dead” in seven parishes on Friday evening. Religious leaders were careful not to explicitly link the service to the hundreds – perhaps thousands – of protesters who died when the People’s Liberation Army attacked Tiananmen 32 years ago.

On June 4, Mass in remembrance of the dead will be broadcast live in three churches.

Due to the limited number of places, if the church you choose is full, please watch the broadcast live. The association will continue to announce the church sit-down situation at 7pm that night, please pay attention then. pic.twitter.com/NfTF7q0eMX – Joseph Zen (@CardJosephZen) June 2, 2021

“For many reasons, we are not able to tell it clearly, but we will not forget the story,” reads a poster posted on Twitter by Joseph Zen, Bishop Emeritus of Hong Kong. “Let us offer a sacred sacrifice with life. Let the master of history take care of those who died in pursuit of truth on the eve of Spring and Summer. “

– With the help of Chloe Lo and Josie Wong