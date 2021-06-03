International
The world needs to rebuild on a massive scale to heal nature and climate, says UN | environment
The world needs to rebuild and rebuild an area the size of China to meet its commitments on nature and climate, says the UN, and ecosystem resurgence must be met with all the ambitions of space competition.
Existing conservation efforts are insufficient to prevent widespread biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse, the global body has warned at the outset of decades on ecosystem restoration, an urgent call for large-scale revival of nature in agricultural lands, forests and other ecosystems.
Governments must make a commitment to restore at least 1 billion hectares (2.47 billion hectares) of land by 2030 and make a similar promise to the oceans, according to a report by the UN Environment Program (UNEP) and the Food and Drug Administration. Agriculture (FAO)) to launch the decade.
People are using about 1.6 times the resources that nature can sustainably renew each year, and the UN said short-term economic gains are being given priority over the health of the planet. Calling the rally calls on all sections of society to take action, including governments, businesses and citizens, to restore and regenerate urban areas, pastures, savannas and marine areas.
Restoration should be seen as an investment in infrastructure in the well-being of a country. We need imagination, said Tim Christophersen, coordinator of the decade for ecosystem restoration. For many people, I think the restoration of one billion acres is a bit abstract. We have decades of experience on how this might work, but never on the scale we were talking about. We have space programs and nuclear weapons is possible.
Half of the world’s GDP depends on nature, and ecosystem degradation is affecting about 40% of the world’s population already, threatening human health, livelihoods and food security, according to the foreword written by Unep CEO Inger Andersen and FAO general manager, Qu Dongyu.
The report notes that while the science of restoration is in its infancy, agroforestry and other sustainable agricultural practices are already well understood and can be scaled. The UN has said it will work with governments to highlight key restoration projects to inspire the required ambition.
This type of large-scale restoration has not been done very often. There are some examples in China and with Atlantic rainforests in Brazil, but on the scale we need now, there are very few examples, Christophersen said. They are investments that sometimes have a similar complexity to large infrastructure projects.
Countries have already pledged to reclaim 1 billion hectares of roughly degraded land in China, according to a study by the Dutch environmental assessment agency. Many of these promises have been made by countries in sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, China, and South Asia, with relatively few by Western nations, Russia, and those in the Middle East.
Christophersen said more was expected in the coming years to complement initiatives such as The Great Green Wall in Africa, which aims to reclaim 100 million hectares of degraded land by 2030 to combat desertification.
The authors of the reports said that lessons should be learned from previous mistakes such as planting monoculture trees and exotic species, and countries need help finding solutions that suit their geography and climate.
Even if we think science is not mature enough, it really should not stop us from taking action. What you have as a model approach to one ecosystem may not apply to others. So there are many different ways about it, said Corli Pretorius, deputy director of the Unep World Conservation Monitoring Center. It depends so much on the local context. This is not just about the environment: it is about people as well, through preserving livelihoods, giving people outdoor access to urban areas or improving health.
In February, a review commissioned by the British government on the effect of human economic activity on living ecosystems, revealed that development had come at a devastating cost to the natural world. Led by Prof. Sir Partha Dasgupta, an economist at Cambridge University, he concluded that radical change in production, consumption, finance and education was necessary.
Last week, the UN State of Finance for Nature report found that the world must quadruple its annual investments in nature if climate, biodiversity and land degradation crises are to be addressed by the middle of the century. He highlighted a $ 4.1 tn (2.9 tn) financial gap that needed to be closed to avoid disrupting natural ecosystem services such as clean water, food and flood protection.
