India and Israel Inflame Facebook Fights with Its Employees





SAN FRANCISCO When the Indian government ordered Facebook and other tech companies to remove critical posts about its treatment of the coronavirus pandemic in April, the social network was met. But once he did, his employees flocked to online chat rooms to ask why Facebook had helped India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi stifle dissent. In an insider post, which was reviewed by The New York Times, a family employee in India accused Facebook of fearing Mr Modi would stop the company from doing business in the country. We can not act or make decisions out of fear, he wrote. Weeks later, when clashes erupted in Israel between Israelis and Palestinians, Facebook removed posts from prominent Palestinian activists and briefly banned hashtags related to the violence. Facebook employees again turned to message boards to ask why their company now appeared to be censoring pro-Palestinian content. It just feels like, once again, we are wrong on the side of a populist government and are making decisions because of politics, not politics, wrote one worker in an internal message that was reviewed by The Times.

Dissatisfaction on Facebook has grown for its recent handling of international affairs, according to interviews with more than half a dozen current and former employees. For weeks, they said, employees have been complaining about the responses of companies in India and Israel. Workers have matured top executives in meetings about situations and, on one occasion, formed a group to report within Palestinian content that they believe Facebook had mistakenly removed. This week, more than 200 employees also signed an open letter calling for a third-party check on the Facebook handling of Arabic and Muslim posts, according to a person who saw the letter.

The actions are another sign of internal unrest on Facebook as employee criticism extends beyond internal affairs. For years past, workers mostly challenged Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, in his handling of inflammatory posts by former President Donald J. Trump. But since Mr. Trump stepped down in January, the focus has shifted to Facebook’s global policies, and what employees said was the recognition of companies by governments so that it could continue to benefit those countries. There is a sense among people on Facebook that this is a systematic approach, which favors strong government leaders on the principles of doing what is right and correct, said Ashraf Zeitoon, former Facebook policy chief for the Middle East and North Africa region, which was left in 2017. Facebook is increasingly caught in one area. In India, Russia and elsewhere, governments are pushing to remove content as they try to confuse the power of platforms over online speech. But when Facebook complies with the removal orders, it has upset its own employees, who say the social network has helped authoritarian leaders and repressive regimes destroy activists and silence marginalized communities.

The result has played into a kind of internal culture clash, with a growing movement of file-ranking opposing employees towards its global public policy team, which deals directly with governments, current and former employees said. Many workers have argued that members of the policy team have been too willing to join the government, while members of the policy team said their colleagues did not appreciate the delicate dance of international relations. Dani Lever, a Facebook spokesman, denied that the company had made any decisions to appease governments. Everyone on Facebook shares the same goal, which is to give a voice to as many people in the world as possible, and we are pushing back beyond government demands wherever we can, she said. She added that Facebook removed the content only after it was reviewed in accordance with enterprise policies, local laws and international human rights standards. For the dissatisfaction of the employees, Mrs. Lever said, Just as people off-platform are debating these important real-world issues, so are the people who work on Facebook. BuzzFeed News AND Times Financial previously reported on some of Facebook employees’ dissatisfaction with Israeli and Palestinian content. A split between Facebook employees and the global policy team, which is made up of nearly 1,000 employees, has existed for years, current and former employees said. The policy team reports to Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer.

Many employees agree with the idea that Facebook should stick to what they see as a dictatorial government. But the policy team, which operates in dozens of countries, often has to weigh the likelihood that a government will shut down the social networking service if the company does not cooperate with removal orders, they said. Sometimes allowing a speech is better than none, they said.

Facebook has faced many complex international situations over the years, including in Russia, Vietnam and Myanmar, where it has had to consider whether it would shut down if it did not work with governments. This has led to employee disagreement, which has begun to spill over into public opinion. This became clear with India. In April, as Covid-19 cases rose in the country, the Mr. Modis government called for nearly 100 social media posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to be withdrawn. Many of the posts included criticism of the government by opposition politicians and calls for Mr Modis to resign. Facebook complied with the messages and briefly blocked a hashtag, #ResignModi. The company later said the hashtag was erroneously banned and was not part of a government request. But from within, the damage was done. In online chat rooms dedicated to human rights issues and global politics, employees describe how disappointed they were with Facebook’s actions. Some shared stories of family members in India who were worried about being censored. Last month, when violence erupted between Israelis and Palestinians, reports emerged that Facebook had deleted content from Palestinian activists. The Instagram app also briefly banned the hashtag #AlAqsa, a reference to the Al Aqsa Mosque, one of Islam’s holiest sites. Facebook later explained that it had confused the hashtag #AlAqsa with a Palestinian militant group called the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade. Understand the Covid crisis in India Employees bristles. Are we responding to people’s protests over censorship with more censorship? one wrote in an internal message, which was reviewed by The Times.

Other employees write that the Facebook office in Israel was run by Jordana Cutler, who previously worked for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Employees said Ms. Cutler, who did not respond to a request for comment, was pushing a favorable agenda for Mr. Cutler’s government. Netanyahus removing anti-Israel content from Facebook. “The role of the public policy team for Israel, like Jordan and Palestine, as well as others in the world, is to help ensure that local governments, regulators and our community understand Facebook policies,” she said. Lever, Facebook spokeswoman. While these teams have local knowledge and understanding, the only charge is to serve as Facebook representatives. Mr Zeitoon, the former Facebook executive, launched a wider network. There is a sense that there is a significant trend within Facebook management, a systematic approach that does not benefit the Palestinians, he said. People are crazy they are challenging their bosses. They see this as emblematic of so many problems on Facebook. Disappointments were expressed on May 13 at a staff meeting that was practically held. At the hearing, a worker asked Nick Clegg, who runs public affairs, to explain the role of the company in removing content related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to those present. The employee called the situation in Israel weak and asked how Facebook would improve it by content moderation. Mr Clegg outlined a list of policy rules and plans that were moving forward and assured staff that moderation would be treated fairly and responsibly, two people familiar with the meeting said. The discussion was cordial, said one of the people, and the comments in the chat box next to Mr.’s response. Cleggs were mostly positive.

But some employees were unhappy, people said. As Mr. Clegg spoke, they interrupted in private conversations and job groups, known as Tribes, to discuss what to do. Dozens of employees later formed a group to flag Palestinian content they said was suppressed by internal content moderation teams, two employees said. The goal was to get the posts back online, they said. Members of Facebook’s policy team have tried to defuse tensions. In an internal memo in mid-May, which was reviewed by The Times, two members of the policy team wrote to other employees that they hoped Facebook’s internal community would resist submission to division and demonization. of the other party who is playing so brutally offline and online. One of them was a Muslim, and the other was a Jew, they said. We do not always agree, they write. However, we do some of our best work when we assume good intentions and acknowledge that we are on the same side in striving to serve our community in the best way possible.

