Abhishek Banerjee visits TMC wife in hospital, call ignites Mukul Roy’s next move

Kolkata: The grandson of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and president of the Trinamool (TMC) Congress youth unit Abhishek Banerjee visited the Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals on Wednesday to check on the health of Mukul Roy’s party’s Krishna wife. The move has added to speculation about another move by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deputy leader.

Abhishek, who is being ranked number two at Trinamool, visited the hospital facility where Krishna Roy is being treated for Covid as he was returning from his constituency. At the hospital, Banerjee met Subhrangshu Roy, his former party colleague, and Mukul Roy’s son.

The brief meeting between junior Banerjee and junior Roy comes days after Shubrangshu posted a secret message on social media. Shubrangshu, who left BJP at TMC in 2019, competed from his Bizpur headquarters in 24 North Parganas. However, Roy lost the 2021 election.

“Self-criticism is more necessary than criticizing a people-elected government,” said a message from Subhranshu Roy, whose father and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national deputy leader Mukul Roy left TMC to join BJP in 2017.

Although he did not mention any party or state, the message came as an embarrassment to BJP.

During the 2021 election, Mamata Banerjee’s statement about her former aide sparked controversy. Addressing a rally, Mamata Banerjee had claimed that Mukul Roy was not like Suvendu Adhikari. Controversy also erupted the day Mukul went on to take an oath as MLA after the formation of the new government.

While Roy did not attend the first meeting of the BJP legislative party, rumors caused Roy to leave for his old party.

However, Roy with a tweet refuted all rumors. Calling himself a ‘loyal’ soldier of the BJP, he wrote, “My struggle would continue as a soldier of the BJP to restore democracy in our state. I would ask everyone to set up fabrications and conjectures. I I am committed to my street politics. “

Mukul Roy, a founding member of TMC, was suspended for six years by the Trinamool Congress after his meeting with BJP leaders in September 2017. Roy left the party and Rajya Sabha the following month and joined BJP in November 2017.

Mukul Roy was the BJP election chief strategist for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Bengal when BJP won 18 of the 42 state seats. In September last year, Roy, who is accused in the Narada operation case being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, was appointed national deputy head of the BJP.

As Congress Trinamool (TMC) registering a third consecutive victory in the Bengal poll, jackets that had left the party before the election to join the BJP now appear to be making a line to re-enter the Mamata Banerjee camp.

In this uproar, the latest is Dipendu Biswas who had changed sides as his name was not on the TMC list of candidates for the 2021 assembly polls, has expressed his desire to return to the ruling state party.

He claims it was a mistake on his part to join BJP and he apologized to TMC chief and Beng CM Mamata Banerjee for his deeds.

In a letter to the prime minister, the footballer turned politician said he wanted to carry the TMC flag again from party general secretary Subrata Baksi.

Dipendu Biswas was elected from assembly seat Basirhat Dakshin in the 2016 election with a TMC ticket but he left the party after being denied a poll ticket this year.

Speaking to the media, he said he made a “wrong decision” to join BJP and said “it was taken at a moment of depression”.

“I want to rejoin the TMC and help the party leader make further progress in the state,” said former MLA Basirhat Dakshin.

Former CM Mamata aide Sonali Guha, and other tunics Sarala Murmu and Amal Acharya, who had joined the BJP before the state assembly elections, have also expressed their desire to return to the party.

Former TMC MLA Sonali Guha wrote to Mamata Banerjee on May 23, apologizing to her for leaving the party.

The lawmaker four times from Satgachhia in the southern district of 24 Parganas, in a letter which she also shared on social media, said: “The way a fish can not stay out of the water, I will not be able to live pa ty, Didi “

“I ask for your forgiveness and if you do not forgive me, I will not be able to live. Please allow me to return and spend the rest of my life in your love.”

Sarala Murmu had changed camps as she was reportedly unhappy with the ticket given to her by the ruling party. She was nominated from Habibpur’s seat in Malda, but party sources later claimed she was eager to run in the election from Malda constituency.

Sarala Murmu said “I have been doing TMC for quite some time and held important positions as well. It was a big mistake for me to join BJP, I understand that. I realized my mistake while the election was taking place, but I was silent. After Didi won the election, she had submitted a message that those who had left TMC due to any complaints are welcome to reunite. Therefore, I am answering this call. If she gets me back, I will stay with her and work for her, just like before. ”

“While the elections are taking place for the County Council, there will definitely be distrust as the party is against the sovereign, so I will definitely be present there as a member. “I think it’s wise to stay with Didi because the way she has developed the state is admirable and I want to stay with someone who has a positive impact on people,” Murmu added.

Murmu apologizes for her mistake and asked Didi to forgive her.

Sarala apologized and said “I would like to ask Didi to kindly forgive my mistake and bring me back to her party as I want to work with her. This is the message I want to send to her through the press. I have not delved too deeply into BJP, but in some areas, I see those practicing a policy of revenge. Outside of us we can see it. Joining BJP was a mistake and I wanted to admit my mistake. There is nothing more to say. I just want to correct my mistake. ”

Amal Acharya, a former MLA from Itahar to Uttar Dinajpur, also joined the BJP just two weeks before the election after being denied a ticket by the IMC.

The IMC is ready to welcome any of the party members who remove them earlier.

MP Rajya Sabha and Trinamul Congress district president Mausam Noor said: “Mamata Banerjee has welcomed any candidate who wants to rejoin. But I think some steps should be taken against a few candidates. Sarala Murmu. She became the Habipur candidate. and was given some other posts.She has benefited and yet joined the BJP.Such greedy candidates should not be considered.Today she wants to return only because TMC is back in power.We, the district leaders and party members we have decided that people who have benefited from TMC and still joined BJP will not be welcomed.We will also talk to government officials.The waste is out of the party now and therefore the results this time were very good.People who have played politics “Dirty against the party, I personally think we should not be welcomed. Some who were threatened to join the BJP may be considered, but not the leaders.”