Fear ‘we will fail a whole generation’ without billions extra for education





There is a growing concern that an entire generation of children may fail if the Government does not properly address the needs of education. The Department of Education (DfE) announced an additional $ 1.4 billion over the already promised $ 1.7 billion in capacity to help students make up for lost education after months of school closure. By Dr. Lee Elliot Major, professor of social mobility at the University of Exeter, said at least 10 times the amounts announced yesterday should give children a chance to achieve. He described outgoing education tsar Sir Kevan Collins as one of the most respected people in the sector and said he would not have made the decision to leave easily. Sir Kevan left after warning that the government support package is not so necessary to meet the scale of the challenge. Hasshte previously reported that he requested $ 15 billion in funding and an additional 100 hours of tuition per student. Dr. Major told Today program: I just hope its a wake-up call for the Government to see this as the start of a much bigger, more ambitious program. He added: “What we know and I think there is a lot of evidence about this, is that extra learning for children will have great benefits. And remember that this is an investment for the future. If we do not address these issues now the real fear is that we will fail an entire generation. This is about a whole generation of children and so my belief is that there is compelling evidence that, if done well, if it prolongs the lesson, then it will help us catch up. I see no other way to do it. Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said England education secretary Gavin Williamson is working extremely hard to ensure children can regain the education lost during the pandemic. Speaking to broadcasters ahead of a meeting of G7 health ministers, he said: “The consequences of the pandemic are definitely serious for children who have not been able to get all the proper education and our plan is to make sure everyone can get it.” that education again. I think the Secretary of Education is doing a great job putting together that plan and working extremely hard to make sure the kids get the recovery of their education they need. Meanwhile, Shadow Treasury Secretary James Murray said the Workers’ proposals for a catch-up fund would have seen a similar amount of investment as suggested by Sir Kevan Collins. Mr Murray told Sky News: “I think what the Government has been exposed to since doing this is not the priority of educating children, not the priority of child welfare, and it is the Chancellors’ responsibility not to give funding ahead. He said funds from the plans should come from Covid reserves.







