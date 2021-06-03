International
Photos in Mexico show the house on the edge of the colossal crater
A large sinking pit now more than 300 meters in diameter nearly swallowed a family home, the horrific photos show.
The giant hole appeared Saturday between farmland in the city of Juan C. Bonilla, in the state of Puebla, Mexico.
The pit was originally measured with a diameter of about 15 meters but expanded dramatically in 24 hours to reach its current size, said Puebla environmental secretary Beatriz Manrique.
It is thought to be 50 meters deep and filled with groundwater, according to the state civil protection authority and the National Water Commission (Conagua), both of which participated in the site.
Members of the public were asked to stay away from the field in the Santa Maria Zacatepec area, which is surrounded by a security perimeter.
But photos shared from the scene show curious spectator crowds gathered around the perimeter of the hole to see a phenomenon.
Video taken Monday from The Sun of Mexico shows large chunks of soil falling from the edge and into the hole below.
The house belonging to a local farmer can also be seen squeezing insecurely on the edge of the pit.
The family was evacuated and locals were warned to stay away from the area, State Governor Miguel Barbosa Huerta said at a news conference Monday.
An investigation is underway to determine the reason for the formation of the pit hole.
Local reports have linked it to a “jagüey”, essentially a large pond, which is said to have stood where the diving pit appeared.
“A long time ago there was a jaguej there, but we do not know why they covered it, but we think the water struggled to regain its space and that is why it appeared,” a local resident told TV Azteca.
However, there are also early suspicions that it may be related to the Alto Atoyac sub-basin.
Manrique said it is possible that “a softening of agricultural land” and “abstraction of aquifers” may have caused the land to collapse completely under the weight of any surface water.
“We think it could be a combination of two factors: the softening of the field, the whole area was being cultivated, and the extraction of groundwater, which softens the underground,” she said.
Barbosa referred to it as a “geological error” and said “this is a matter of great danger”.
“I tell Poblano and the people of the region that we will be aware that there is no human tragedy. It is a geological error that needs to be addressed very carefully, with technique and with all precautions, and we are doing it,” he said. ai.
Magdalena and Heriberto Sánchez, the owners of the house that was evacuated, said they had heard a thunderous sound before the pit was dug.
“At 6 o’clock we heard thunder and did not think it was that and then my brothers-in-law realized and when I approached, I saw that the ground was sinking and how the water was gurgling and I panicked,” Magdalena told Sanchez The Sun of Mexico.
Submerged holes occur when the earth can no longer support the earth’s surface above it, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
This can happen for a number of reasons, including rock erosion beneath the earth’s surface as groundwater passes through it, leaving a void in which the surface collapses.
