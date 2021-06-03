The new DUP Poots leader will meet Taoiseach in Dublin





New Democratic Union Party leader Edwin Poots will travel to Dublin later today to meet Taoiseach Micheol Martin for the first time in his new role. Mr Poots has been highly critical of the Irish Government since his appointment last month, saying its relationship with unionism is “worse than ever”. He is expected to focus on his party’s demands that the Northern Ireland Protocol be repealed. Mr Martin has repeatedly said that the protocol cannot be removed, and that discussions need to focus on the best way to implement it. The DUP said the meeting will take place at Government Buildings at 19:00. DUP MUP Paul Givan said Mr Poots wants to increase post-Brexit deals with Taoiseach, as well as “north-south dynamics”. The talks come amid tensions between Stormont parties over the non-participation of DUP ministers in north-south political meetings. Mr Givan said the north-south relationship was “very important” and that his party wanted to be in a place where there was a “good relationship with our closest neighbors”. A recent sectoral meeting of the North-South Ministerial Council, in which Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre

Hargey would attend, did not proceed because New DUP Minister Gordon Lyons did not attend. The meeting could not take place as, according to Stormont rules, any meeting with the Irish Government involving a nationalist executive minister must include a unionist accompanying minister. The DUP has failed to attend a number of cross-border political meetings in recent months, as it has made it clear that north-south co-operation will be affected amid its campaign against the Irish Sea border of Brexit. “The North-South ministerial meetings are an integral part of the political institutions of the Good Friday Agreement along with the Executive and the Assembly,” Ms. Hargey said. “They have to function properly, with ministers from all parties participating. “Today was the second time a minister has failed to attend a language meeting with Dublin ministers and prevented the meeting from continuing. “As well as being disrespectful to the Irish-speaking community, it is utterly unacceptable for government business to be hindered in this way by a DUP boycott of one of the Good Friday Agreement institutions.” Meanwhile, leaders of the five main Stormont parties will also meet today to discuss recent political developments in the North. Additional PA reporting







