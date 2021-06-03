Melburnians under COVID blockade now eligible for federal support, but welfare groups say payments are not enough

Fighting Australians who have endured coronavirus blockade for more than seven days in a row will qualify for new support payments of up to $ 500 per week.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that the temporary payment for the COVID disaster will be made on a weekly basis, in response to the prolonged blockade affecting Metropolitan Melbourne.

“It will be a $ 500 payment for those who would normally work more than 20 hours a week and $ 325 for those who would work less than 20 hours a week,” he told reporters in Canberra on Thursday. .

The government says the payment was created to help people connected to those who cannot go to work and will be available to Australian citizens, permanent residents and holders of suitable work visas.

This means that temporary protection visa holders and international students are eligible if they are eligible to work in Australia.

But unions and welfare groups have labeled “tokenistic” payment support, worried if the scheme’s goal will reach vulnerable groups such as the unemployed and temporary visa holders.

There are several strings attached in order to qualify for the new payment.

People would have to self-declare that they would normally have worked in that period and lost their income.

They must also be Australian residents over the age of 17, and must prove that they have exercised all of their eligible vacation rights, including special pandemic sick leave.

They must also declare that they have less than $ 10,000 in liquid assets and must not receive any other income support payments or pandemic payments.

We are talking about someone who spends the next week who would normally be in an economic situation where every dollar counts, added Mr. Morrison.

Residents of areas declared a Commonwealth hotspot will be allowed to apply.

This comes as Melburnians prepare for a second week in tough stalemate after incumbent Prime Minister James Merlino announced that stay-at-home orders would stay in Metropolitan Melbourne for another seven days.

Victoria has been calling for federal support for days as workers and businesses prepare for the financial impact of a prolonged deadlock.

It’s the first extended block without federal government pay subsidy JobKeeper, which ended in March.

‘More holes than Swiss cheese’

The federal government announcement has drawn mixed response from industry groups, unions and welfare advocates, many of whom had been seeking a JobKeeper 2 pay subsidy for more than a week.

Australian Industry Group chief executive Innes Willox said the payment would help “remove some of the grim situation” many Victorian families and businesses face.

“This will allow many people to pay their bills and support their families while returning some of the lost expenses back to the economy,” he said.

Victorian Council of Social Services (VCOSS) chief executive Emma King welcomed the announcement, but said the payment “is not perfect” and “has more holes than Swiss cheese”.

“It does not help you if you are an unemployed casual, a migrant worker, an asylum seeker or an international student,” she said.

“It does not help you if you are currently unemployed. You still intend to rely on JobSeeker inadequate pay.”

Ms King added that the eligibility criteria were “extremely narrow”, but acknowledged it was “better than nothing”.

Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) President Michele O’Neil said the announcement is not a substitute for a wage subsidy and will not guarantee that affected Victorian workers will have a job to return to after the blockade is lifted.

“The payment that has been announced is not a substitute for a quick pay subsidy available to all affected, which would continue to work people related to their work through a blockchain,” she said.

This payment will leave employed people with nothing for a full week before a limited number will be able to have a small support payment, one-third below the minimum wage and half the standard disaster relief payment, e which will not ensure their employment.

ACTU says the federal government has ignored calls from unions, employers and state governments for “JobKeeper 2” to be settled.

“After a week of delay, the Morrison government has been forced to provide token support to millions of Victorian workers who have suffered through a blockage caused by the federal government’s failure to spread vaccines and quarantine,” she says.

Dr Cassandra Goldie, chief executive of the Australian Social Welfare Council, agreed that while the payments announced Thursday would provide much-needed support, a national plan to protect jobs and income is needed.

“We need to look at actions to increase JobSeeker pay and re-introduce a targeted JobKeeper,” she said.

The Prime Minister denied the announcement that it was an admission his government was partly responsible for blocking Victoria.

He acknowledged that many Melburnians would struggle next week.

“It will be tough for families, tough for people working from home,” the prime minister said.

“This will be difficult for essential workers who still need to go to food processing jobs and health jobs and nursing and care for the elderly and all that health support (work).”

He said the cost of financing the payment should be shared 50-50 between the Commonwealth and the state.

People can apply for payments through Centrelink from Monday 7 June.

The Victorian government on Tuesday announced an additional $ 209 million to its support package to help business through its recent closure.

That adds to the $ 250 million package announced Sunday.

Reported by Emma Brancatisano and VET