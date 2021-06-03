WhatsApp withdraws from application restrictions if you refuse the new privacy terms

WhatsApp has changed the course of its decision to limit the functionality of the application to users who do not agree with the policy changes that have caused controversy in recent months.

The new terms were first published in February and then returned to the May 15 deadline amid concerns that Facebook would be given access to user data and potentially chat content and thus violate the privacy for which WhatsApp was originally created.

WhatsApp, acquired by Facebook in 2014, said the new privacy policy would change the way Facebook and WhatsApp applications work and “integrations” would be provided to businesses that want to manage WhatsApp conversations with customers through the Facebook platform.

However, the changes did not turn out to be known – nor did WhatsApp access “take it or leave it” for users who were told to expect limited functionality of the app if they did not agree to the new terms.

Initially, WhatsApp said users who declined would encounter persistent reminders for several weeks and gradual, call-back functions, such as the inability to access chat lists.

“After a few weeks of limited functionality, you will not be able to receive incoming calls or notifications and WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to your phone,” the company said in its FAQ.

While users’ conversations and contacts would not be shared with Facebook, user profile information would be shared once that user communicated with a business on WhatsApp.

However, that security was not enough to reassure some of WhatsApp’s two billion users, millions of whom have since turned to encrypted chat alternatives, including Signal and Telegram.

WhatsApp has since tried to explain what the change in privacy means to users, but as the controversial changes pushed German regulators to introduce a three-month emergency ban by banning Facebook from processing personal data from WhatsApp “for the purposes of own “, it seems the company has finally called back its harsh approach.

Privacy terms updates have gone forward, but users who refuse can continue to use WhatsApp is normal.

“No one will delete their accounts or lose WhatsApp functionality on May 15 because of this update,” the company says.

“Given that most users who have seen the update have accepted, we will continue to display a notification on WhatsApp providing more information about the update and reminding those who have not had a chance to do so to “We have no plans to make these warning alerts persistent and limit the functionality of the application.”

Accounts that do not accept the terms of privacy will not be deleted.

However, WhatsApp added that there will be “opportunities” for those who have not accepted the changes to do so directly in the app, such as when users sign up again or “if someone wants to use a feature related to this update for the first time first ”

In Facebook-related news, at the F8 developer conference, Facebook announced a host of changes to the WhatsApp Business API to improve acquisition, API usage, and overall speed; as well as new messaging features to strengthen the integration of business chat-robots on the platform.

