UK risks global isolation and huge job losses due to travel stalemate in Covid

The UK risks increasingly isolating itself with huge job losses if it continues to keep its doors closed to important international travel, the World and Tourism Council has warned.

Message from WTTC, which represents the global private travel and tourism sector, comes as figures reveal that forward bookings for international flights are far from the increased capacity generated by additional scheduled flights.

Airlines have dramatically increased flights to popular holiday destinations – many of which are still on the amber list of governments – in anticipation of rising demand.

According to travel data and analyst Cirium, in the two weeks following the launch of the government’s new travel traffic light system on May 17, flights scheduled by the UK to Greece increased by more than 2,000 percent, an increase of 435 percent on flights to Spain, compared to two weeks ago.

However, as airlines have increased capacity, analysis of recent ticket sales by WTTCs knowledge partner ForwardKeys shows that this did not match bookings.

On average during the week of May 14, airline ticket sales from the UK to Greece and Spain fell 37 percent and 44 percent, respectively, week-on-week.

Data show at the end of last month, there were more tickets being canceled than new bookings, while UK holidaymakers expressed disappointment with the governments’ green list and expensive testing and quarantine requirements to travel to list countries of amber.

While ticket sales remain sluggish for the foreseeable future, indications are that there seems to be more positive news on the horizon with significantly more registered tickets sold for flights later this month and in July.

But the WTTC's concerns about the lack of travelers within the UK are causing as much damage to the UK Travel and Tourism sector as the collapse of tourism to holiday hotspots across Europe and beyond.









Virginia Messina, a former WTTC vice president, said the WTTC is calling on the government to allow anyone who is fully vaccinated, or can show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test, to travel freely.

We are seeing many countries, especially those in the EU, allowing travelers who have been vaccinated or may show a negative test result, which will provide a boost to their economies at such an important time.

We must use our hard-earned advantage from one of the world’s best vaccine programs, with nearly 40 percent of the population now fully vaccinated, to restore movement and reopen the doors to safe international travel.





To do otherwise would be to waste the incredible achievements of vaccines in the UK. However, we can save it and the millions of jobs that depend on the sector if we act immediately and allow the safe return of international travel.

The WTTC has argued that the UK should move to a more risk-based approach and include more of those countries with a similarly low infection rate, and with advanced vaccination extension, on the controversial green list. This should include the US, an action that could unblock transatlantic travel, which is critical for both economies.

Many countries across the EU such as Spain and Italy are taking advantage of UK vaccines by announcing they are opening their doors to British travelers.

“However, while these countries remain on the UK amber list, holidays in these destinations will be unaffordable for many, due to the high cost of PCR tests required when arriving back in the UK.