Connect with us

International

The opposition demands action against Zweli Mkhize regarding the claims of Digital Vibes

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By


from Thank you Mkhwanazi Time of publication of the article 1 hour ago

Share this article:

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured the country that he is dealing with the case of Health Minister Zweli Mkhize as the latter faces increasing pressure to leave.

Opposition parties on Wednesday called on Ramaphosa not to leave a stone unturned in the Mkhize case and demanded action against the minister.

But the acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said they were acting against corruption and Ramaphosa should not lose heart.

The fact that SIU (Special Investigation Unit) is investigating allegations of corruption in connection with the procurement of PPE and the Digital Vibes contract shows our commitment to fighting corruption. We recognize that the prevention, detection and prosecution of corruption goes beyond law enforcement which requires the activation of capacities and systems throughout government and society at large. To you, Mr. President, do not lose your heart because of unfair criticism in your work, said Ntshavhen.

But EFF leader Julius Malema and DA MP Dean Macpherson said Ramaphosa should act against Mkhize.

They said he could not hold a minister who is involved in corruption allegations.

Mkhize has been embroiled in controversy in recent weeks after corruption allegations surfaced involving communications company Digital Vibes.

Beinshte reported that Digital Vibes, which is claimed to be run by former Mkhize assistants, had benefited in the amount of R150 million from contracts in the health department.

But Mkhize said the issue was getting attention from his office.

He said he will act after all processes are followed.

I had a discussion with the minister and he is cooperating fully and fully on this issue. What I can say to South Africans is that I am dealing with this issue and there is full cooperation from the minister. Let this process unfold and then we will know what needs to be done, Ramaphosa said.

Malema said it was not correct for Ramaphosa to sit down with a minister in the Cabinet who is implicated in a multimillion-dollar tender scandal involving a communications company.

He said the president had to act and do it so quickly. This was sending the wrong message to keep a minister facing serious allegations of corruption.

Macpherson said Ramaphosa must keep his promise to fight corruption.

On another issue, Ramaphosa said he welcomed the work done by Parliament in drafting three Draft Laws to combat gender-based violence.

He said Parliament was expected to approve the three bills on Thursday.

He said that when he convened the joint session of Parliament at GBV two years ago it was disappointing that the number of cases on violence against women and children had continued.

Ramaphosa also said the work of the ad hoc committee in Section 25 to amend the Constitution to allow the expropriation of land without compensation was going well.

But Malema said the ANC and EFF had not seen the issue face to face as they wanted the state to be the guardian of the land.

The ad hoc committee, which was supposed to finalize the Draft Law on Section 25 by the end of May, has requested an extension of the deadline until the end of August.

[email protected]

Politburo



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: