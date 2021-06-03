The opposition demands action against Zweli Mkhize regarding the claims of Digital Vibes

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured the country that he is dealing with the case of Health Minister Zweli Mkhize as the latter faces increasing pressure to leave.

Opposition parties on Wednesday called on Ramaphosa not to leave a stone unturned in the Mkhize case and demanded action against the minister.

But the acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said they were acting against corruption and Ramaphosa should not lose heart.

The fact that SIU (Special Investigation Unit) is investigating allegations of corruption in connection with the procurement of PPE and the Digital Vibes contract shows our commitment to fighting corruption. We recognize that the prevention, detection and prosecution of corruption goes beyond law enforcement which requires the activation of capacities and systems throughout government and society at large. To you, Mr. President, do not lose your heart because of unfair criticism in your work, said Ntshavhen.

But EFF leader Julius Malema and DA MP Dean Macpherson said Ramaphosa should act against Mkhize.

They said he could not hold a minister who is involved in corruption allegations.

Mkhize has been embroiled in controversy in recent weeks after corruption allegations surfaced involving communications company Digital Vibes.

Beinshte reported that Digital Vibes, which is claimed to be run by former Mkhize assistants, had benefited in the amount of R150 million from contracts in the health department.

But Mkhize said the issue was getting attention from his office.

He said he will act after all processes are followed.

I had a discussion with the minister and he is cooperating fully and fully on this issue. What I can say to South Africans is that I am dealing with this issue and there is full cooperation from the minister. Let this process unfold and then we will know what needs to be done, Ramaphosa said.

Malema said it was not correct for Ramaphosa to sit down with a minister in the Cabinet who is implicated in a multimillion-dollar tender scandal involving a communications company.

He said the president had to act and do it so quickly. This was sending the wrong message to keep a minister facing serious allegations of corruption.

Macpherson said Ramaphosa must keep his promise to fight corruption.

On another issue, Ramaphosa said he welcomed the work done by Parliament in drafting three Draft Laws to combat gender-based violence.

He said Parliament was expected to approve the three bills on Thursday.

He said that when he convened the joint session of Parliament at GBV two years ago it was disappointing that the number of cases on violence against women and children had continued.

Ramaphosa also said the work of the ad hoc committee in Section 25 to amend the Constitution to allow the expropriation of land without compensation was going well.

But Malema said the ANC and EFF had not seen the issue face to face as they wanted the state to be the guardian of the land.

The ad hoc committee, which was supposed to finalize the Draft Law on Section 25 by the end of May, has requested an extension of the deadline until the end of August.

