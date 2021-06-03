Positive Covid woman, who was presumed dead, goes to healthy home in Andhra Pradesh

The incident, which appears to be a possible cause of misidentification and heartbreak from the hospital, was reported in Jaggyyapeta in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.
Muthyala Girijamma (in chair), a Christianpet resident, was undergoing treatment at Vijayawada General Government Hospital after being infected with Covid19. (Photo: India Today / @ Ashish Pandey)
In a bizarre incident, a woman presumed dead by her family entered the Krishna District home in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, shocking everyone.
The incident, which appears to be a possible cause of misidentification and heart attack from the hospital, was reported in Jaggyyapeta.
Muthyala Girijamma, a Christianpet resident, was undergoing treatment at Vijayawada Government General Hospital after being infected with Covid19.
She had been in the hospital since May 12, but on May 15 her family was informed by staff that she had succumbed to the infection.
Her family claims that the attending physician asked them to take the dead body from the mortuary,.
A lifeless body was handed over, which they brought to their home and performed the last rites on the same day. For fear of catching the coronavirus, no one opened the body bag for identification.
The family had a curious surprise when, on Wednesday, almost two weeks after her death, 75-year-old Girijamma entered the hail of the house and healthy.
Her husband, son and villagers were all stunned. However, they quickly realized after Girijamma was alive and they had burned someone else’s body.
On the other hand, the elderly lady, unaware of the whole death fiasco, was seen complaining why no one from her family showed up at the hospital to wait for her and how she used the Rs 3000 fund given for each COVID survivors from the state. government to reach her lonely village.
