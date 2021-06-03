Announcement of BJP to the leader of Bihar who said that he will expose the Prime Minister Nitish Kumar





The Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party Disciplinary Committee (BJP) has asked the MLC (Legislative Council) party Tunna ji Pandey to explain its latest statements against the Bihar government and Prime Minister Nitish Kumar. Tunna ji Pandey has been sent a notice due to the show and has been asked to respond to the notice within 10 days, said Vinay Singh, chairman of the disciplinary committee. Pandey, whose six-year term on the legislative council is scheduled to end on July 16, was announced after NDA allies Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Hindustan Awam Morcha-Laik (HAM-S) raised the issue with BJP president of the state. Senior party leaders said Pandey was more likely to be ousted as the party leadership does not want to affect the unity of the alliance in this fragile scenario. The NDA formed the government in the state by a narrow majority. There are 127 MLA, five more than the majority, while the Mahaghatbandhan or Grand Alliance (GA) has 110 MLA in the 243-member assembly of Bihar. Many political observers and some critics claim that JD-Us’ less than impressive performance in the polls has weakened Kumars’s position inside and outside the alliance. The issue threatens to collect snowballs in a major political crisis in the NDA with JD-U leaders threatening to expose saffron party leaders. BJP has targeted the prime minister inside and outside. No one can prove corruption charges against Nitish Kumar. Pandey is used to market alcoholic beverages and has obviously been peeved after being banned in the state, said JD-U and MLC state chief spokesman Sanjay Singh. The General Secretary General of the Party, KC Tyagi hoped that the BJP would not tolerate such actions of discipline. We worked [together] for decades and BJP does not tolerate such discipline. Nitish Kumar has been the leader of the NDA [in Bihar] for more than 15 years and he has been the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda, Tyagi said. HAM-S spokesman Danish Rizwan also called for action against MLC calling his remarks very unpleasant. Unhindered by the announcement, BJP MLC said on Thursday, Nitish Kumar is a prime minister of circumstances. He is not my leader. Former MP Shahabuddin was sentenced to speak the truth. I have no connection with the Mahagathbandhan, I am just a BJP leader. Pandey had earlier questioned the state governments’ decision not to allow Shahabuddins to be buried in Siwan after he died by Covid in May this year. The name Tunna Pandeys has emerged in another charge of corruption against the state administration. Former Minister of State Vikram Kunwar wrote to CM Nitish Kumar a few days ago requesting an investigation into the procurement of 10 ambulances in Siwan district, purchased with funds provided by Pandey and former MLAs Ramesh Singh Kushwaha and Vyasdev Prasad. On Wednesday, Pandey claimed the prime minister had been hand in hand with liquor smugglers since 2009. I will make sure he sits in jail and exposes him,. BJP MLC also said he was not afraid to speak the truth. I can speak against anyone, whoever he is.

