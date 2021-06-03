Japan will send Covid vaccine to Taiwan in a bid to secure the shots





Japan is planning later this month to send some of its Covid-19 vaccines to Taiwan, which has been struggling to secure its supplies and blamed China for blocking photo shipments. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told parliament Thursday that Taiwan has an urgent need for vaccine supplies by July, when its domestic production will increase. The shortage amid rising numbers of cases in Taiwan has raised fears of a health crisis that could damage its semiconductor manufacturing, which is essential to global industry. The world supply of chips is at risk if Taiwan does not get vaccines “When we are in trouble, we have to help each other,” Motegi told lawmakers in response to a question about the plan, noting that Taiwan had been the first to send aid after Japan suffered a catastrophic earthquake and tsunami in 2011. “We “We want to make arrangements to supply vaccines from our surplus to countries and regions that do not have enough now.” Japan has asked to offer a portion of its supply of AstraZeneca Plc dosage, Sankei newspaper said last week, citing government sources. Japan approved the vaccine on May 20 after internal testing, but put its use on hold due to concerns about rare cases of blood clots. The government has ample supplies of additional photographs to cover its population, and on Wednesday hosted a summit on accelerating global vaccination efforts. The provision of vaccines in Taiwan could irritate China, Japan’s largest trading partner, which sees the island as part of its territory and has stepped up military exercises in the region in recent months. Asked about Japan’s plans Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the idea “has drawn suspicion from the media and the public, including in Taiwan.” He added that “vaccine aid must be restored to its original purpose, which is to save lives, and must not be reduced to a means of selfish political gain.” The Taiwanese government has resisted pressure, both from home and from China, to work with Beijing to obtain the Covid-19 vaccine, a politically unpopular option for officials in Taipei. Terry Gou, the founder of the iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., is working with the Taiwanese Ministry of Health to negotiate the purchase of BioNTech SE vaccines, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said in a video press conference with the Japan Foreign Correspondents Club on Thursday. Wu added that the Tsai administration welcomes any individual or organization wishing to work with the government to provide vaccines for Taiwan. Taiwan has so far not been able to receive Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech vaccines directly from Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. The China-based product maker, which has an agreement to develop and distribute them in China’s largest region that includes Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, has repeatedly said it wants to supply the BioNTech vaccine to Taiwan. Tsai and her party have blamed China for rejecting an earlier order for millions of shootings at BioNTech, though Beijing has denied the allegations. – With the help of Takashi Hirokawa Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

