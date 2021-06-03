International Committee of the Red Cross meets with Myanmar junta chief in Naypyitaw

BANGKOK – International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Peter Maurer has met with Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing on his first visit by a senior Western official to the capital, Naypyitaw, since the February 1 coup.

In talks Thursday with the junta chief, Maurer made two key demands – to resume prison visits by ICRC teams and gain more humanitarian access to conflict areas in Myanmar.

While the junta chief was non-committal, the talks were seen as making progress because the ICRC’s requests “were not rejected,” people familiar with the meeting said. Maurer’s meeting with the junta chief, who has turned down requests from the UN special envoy for Myanmar and others to visit the country, also signaled progress in pushing the ICRC to resume prison visits, suspended this year. past because of COVID-19 and to gain more access to medical and defense personnel in conflict zones, said a Yangon-based diplomat.

Maurer also called for an end to violence against civilians and “respect for international law” and medical staff during security operations by junta security forces. More than 840 people have been killed and 5,600 arrested since February 1, according to the AAPP monitoring group.

In conversations, the ICRC president demanded access to all detainees rather than specifying high-profile detainees like Aung San Suu Kyi, the state counsel who remains in custody amid her trial on numerous charges of violating state laws.

The ICRC meeting came ahead of a scheduled visit Friday by the president and secretary general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to Naypyitaw for talks with Min Aung Hlaing and other junta leaders. Reuters, which first reported on plans for the ASEAN meeting, said the pair would also meet with “other interested actors”, although it remains unclear whether this would include members of the National Unity opposition government or opponents. others of the junta.

The ASEAN visit will be followed by the annual China-ASEAN meeting next week in China between the ASEAN foreign ministers and their Chinese counterpart. Myanmar is likely to figure prominently on the meeting agenda, amid growing Chinese concern over spiral violence in the country and threats to Chinese business interests and infrastructure projects. Complicating the meeting, Myanmar, under a rotating arrangement, is responsible for ASEAN-China relations this year.

Both the general secretary and the chairman of ASEAN are from Brunei, who currently holds the rotating chair of the group. ASEAN’s visit is mired in controversy, coming almost six weeks after ASEAN leaders hosted Min Aung Hlaing at a special summit in Jakarta and announced a “five-point consensus” to end the violence; promote dialogue, provide humanitarian assistance, appoint a special envoy; and send a delegation led by the envoy to Myanmar to meet “with all interested parties”.

Southeast Asian officials confirmed the planned visit by the ASEAN chairman and secretariat, although the secretariat would not provide travel details amid delays in appointing a special envoy. ASEAN discussions have been immersed in the debate whether the envoy should be an individual or a group, and also regarding the mandate and extension of the envoy mandate.

Highlighting tensions within the group – particularly between Thailand and Indonesia – over rapprochement with Myanmar, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Wednesday urged ASEAN to immediately appoint a envoy, stressing the group’s undertaking to help end the unrest and violence after military coup

Maurer, a former senior Swiss diplomat, has been at the helm of the ICRC since 2012. He became the first ICRC president to visit Myanmar in January 2013 when he met with then-President Thein Sein and oversaw an expansion of organization in the country, ranging from medical and humanitarian assistance to water and sanitation programs in remote areas. But in recent years, the Geneva-based organization has seen programs such as prison visits and medical assistance in restricted conflict zones.

The ICRC has operated in Myanmar for more than three decades with a mission to provide humanitarian assistance to people affected by armed conflict and other situations of violence. It was essential in providing humanitarian aid to the state of Rakhine and neighboring Bangladesh for Rohingya refugees amid the army’s brutal campaign against the Muslim minority in 2016-17.