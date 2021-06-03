International
International Committee of the Red Cross meets with Myanmar junta chief in Naypyitaw
BANGKOK – International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Peter Maurer has met with Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing on his first visit by a senior Western official to the capital, Naypyitaw, since the February 1 coup.
In talks Thursday with the junta chief, Maurer made two key demands – to resume prison visits by ICRC teams and gain more humanitarian access to conflict areas in Myanmar.
While the junta chief was non-committal, the talks were seen as making progress because the ICRC’s requests “were not rejected,” people familiar with the meeting said. Maurer’s meeting with the junta chief, who has turned down requests from the UN special envoy for Myanmar and others to visit the country, also signaled progress in pushing the ICRC to resume prison visits, suspended this year. past because of COVID-19 and to gain more access to medical and defense personnel in conflict zones, said a Yangon-based diplomat.
Maurer also called for an end to violence against civilians and “respect for international law” and medical staff during security operations by junta security forces. More than 840 people have been killed and 5,600 arrested since February 1, according to the AAPP monitoring group.
In conversations, the ICRC president demanded access to all detainees rather than specifying high-profile detainees like Aung San Suu Kyi, the state counsel who remains in custody amid her trial on numerous charges of violating state laws.
The ICRC meeting came ahead of a scheduled visit Friday by the president and secretary general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to Naypyitaw for talks with Min Aung Hlaing and other junta leaders. Reuters, which first reported on plans for the ASEAN meeting, said the pair would also meet with “other interested actors”, although it remains unclear whether this would include members of the National Unity opposition government or opponents. others of the junta.
The ASEAN visit will be followed by the annual China-ASEAN meeting next week in China between the ASEAN foreign ministers and their Chinese counterpart. Myanmar is likely to figure prominently on the meeting agenda, amid growing Chinese concern over spiral violence in the country and threats to Chinese business interests and infrastructure projects. Complicating the meeting, Myanmar, under a rotating arrangement, is responsible for ASEAN-China relations this year.
Both the general secretary and the chairman of ASEAN are from Brunei, who currently holds the rotating chair of the group. ASEAN’s visit is mired in controversy, coming almost six weeks after ASEAN leaders hosted Min Aung Hlaing at a special summit in Jakarta and announced a “five-point consensus” to end the violence; promote dialogue, provide humanitarian assistance, appoint a special envoy; and send a delegation led by the envoy to Myanmar to meet “with all interested parties”.
Southeast Asian officials confirmed the planned visit by the ASEAN chairman and secretariat, although the secretariat would not provide travel details amid delays in appointing a special envoy. ASEAN discussions have been immersed in the debate whether the envoy should be an individual or a group, and also regarding the mandate and extension of the envoy mandate.
Highlighting tensions within the group – particularly between Thailand and Indonesia – over rapprochement with Myanmar, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Wednesday urged ASEAN to immediately appoint a envoy, stressing the group’s undertaking to help end the unrest and violence after military coup
Maurer, a former senior Swiss diplomat, has been at the helm of the ICRC since 2012. He became the first ICRC president to visit Myanmar in January 2013 when he met with then-President Thein Sein and oversaw an expansion of organization in the country, ranging from medical and humanitarian assistance to water and sanitation programs in remote areas. But in recent years, the Geneva-based organization has seen programs such as prison visits and medical assistance in restricted conflict zones.
The ICRC has operated in Myanmar for more than three decades with a mission to provide humanitarian assistance to people affected by armed conflict and other situations of violence. It was essential in providing humanitarian aid to the state of Rakhine and neighboring Bangladesh for Rohingya refugees amid the army’s brutal campaign against the Muslim minority in 2016-17.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]