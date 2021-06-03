



NEW DELHI: Five elderly Air India pilots died in May due to Covid-19, senior officials said on Thursday, adding that the carrier has started vaccinating its employees from May 15 onwards after a delay due to the unavailability of vaccines.

Those five old pilots were Captain Harsh Tiwary, Captain GPS Gill, Captain Prasad Karmakar, Captain Sandeep Rana and Captain Amitesh Prasad, they said.

Meanwhile, private carriers like Vistara and AirAsia India have given at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to about 99 percent and 96 percent of their eligible employees respectively.

People who are being treated for Covid-19 or have recently recovered from Covid-19 are not considered eligible for vaccination.

Air India had said on May 4 that it would vaccinate all its employees against Covid-19 by the end of the month after the pilots’ body had requested the inoculation of the flight crew on a priority basis citing the risk of their lives from the deadly infection.

Six days later, the carrier had to tell its employees that it would not be able to hold Covid-19 vaccination camps for them at Delhi Airport on 11 May and 13 May due to the “unavailability” of vaccines. .

In a communication to employees on May 10, Air India said: “The proposed Covid vaccination camp at GSD Complex, Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on May 11 and 13 remains canceled because government authorities have expressed inability to maintain these camps due to lack of vaccines “.

“Fresh dates will be announced as soon as we receive reconfirmation from government authorities,” he added.

The national carrier vaccination camps for employees started late from May 15 onwards due to the unavailability of vaccines, Air India officials said on Thursday.

It is not clear when Air India will be able to meet the first vaccination dose of all its employees. The national carrier did not respond to questions sent by the PTI on the matter Thursday.

IndiGo has given the first dose to about 20,000 employees out of a total of 35,000 skilled workers working for the carrier and its Agile land handling branch.







