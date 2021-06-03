Russian news site to close for foreign agent appointment | Russia





One of the last remaining independent Russian media outlets, VTimes, has announced it will stop publishing this month after a foreign agent was labeled by authorities. The editors’ statement comes at a difficult time for Russian journalists who do not work for state-run media, with room for independent journalism and opposing voices that shrink dramatically. VTimes editors said they had considered several ways to continue publishing, but each scenario made staff vulnerable to prosecution or imprisonment. Basically, VTimes is being pushed into the center of the opposition political media. But we conceived it and made a completely different publication, the statement said. Therefore, we decided to stop publishing VTimes on June 12, Russia’s Independence Day. The justice ministry said in May that VTimes was being added to the list of foreign agents because it was registered in the Netherlands. Definition requires brand organizations to disclose funding sources and label publications with a label. The label is seen as a hindrance for advertisers, and publishing staff by definition say stigmatization makes the job more difficult, including citing sources in the record. VTimes was founded last year by senior editors and journalists from Russia who respected the daily Vedomosti business, who left after the appointment of a friendly Kremlin editor-in-chief. Like Vedomosti print and online publications, VTimes is printed in the same salmon-colored paper as the Financial Times and has a publishing agreement with the British edition. The decision to label VTimes a foreign agent comes weeks after Medusa, a popular Latvian-language news website based in Latvia, also took the designation, prompting it to launch a campaign to fund people to survive the loss. of advertising revenue. Like VTimes, Medusa was founded by journalists who left another publication that was taken over by the charming management of the Kremlin political narrative. Radio Liberty / Radio Free Europe appointed a foreign agent in 2017 recently faced a multitude of large fines for non-compliance with the law.

