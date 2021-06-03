BJP politician killed in Kashmir held

SRINAGAR: The attackers fatally shot a politician belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party in Indian-occupied Kashmir and separately, police on Thursday killed a Muslim detainee who they said abducted an officer rifle and shot at officials inside a police camp.

Unidentified assailants shot Rakesh Pandita late Wednesday night in the southern city of Tral, where he was visiting a friend, police said, blaming freedom fighters for the attack. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Fighters in occupied Kashmir have been fighting the central government for decades. The suspected militants carried out a series of deadly attacks last year against members of the BJP in the region.

Among those killed was a senior BJP politician and his father and brother, who were also party members.

Pandita was also an elected official for a municipal office in Tral. His body was taken to the southern city of Jammu for burial.

He had a shelter secured in the Srinagar main city region and was protected by two police guards, but he went to Tral without them, a police statement said.

Manoj Sinha, New Delhi’s chief administrator in Kashmir and BJP leaders condemned the killing. Terrorists will never succeed in their evil plans and those responsible for such heinous acts will be brought to justice, Sinha said in a tweet.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, a Muslim man was killed in a shootout inside an anti-insurgency police camp in the city of Tral early Thursday, police said, calling him a terrorist.

In a statement, police said Mohammed Amin Malik snatched an automatic rifle from an officer during interrogation and shot at him, leaving the officer seriously injured late Wednesday. He was later positioned inside the interrogation room, the statement said.

Police said they brought Malik’s mother to the camp and tried to persuade Malik to surrender, but he refused and fired at the police overnight. The statement said police later engaged him in a gunfight and killed him.

Police arrested the 38-year-old worker last Sunday and allegedly seized an unlicensed hunting rifle and explosives. According to police, Malik was a former fighter. He was arrested in 2003 and released a few years later. His younger brother was killed in a gun battle with Indian troops in 2019.

Mughli, Maliks’s mother, who uses only one name, told reporters that police tortured her son during his detention. They beat my son so much that he preferred to die that way, she told reporters as she wept in mourning at her home in Tral.

Muslim-majority Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both claim it in its entirety. The Muslim population of the region supports the intention of the militant groups to unite the territory either under the rule of Pakistan or as an independent country.

India says the fighters are sponsored by Pakistan, but Islamabad denies the charge. Tens of thousands of civilians, fighters and government forces have been killed in the conflict since 1947.

In 2019, the nationalist Modu Hindu party brought out controversial legal changes that removed Kashmir from its semi-autonomy and citizenship that gave its residents special rights in land ownership and jobs. The region was also divided into two federally governed territories. Locals and critics have compared India’s changes to the beginning of the colonialism of the inhabitants.