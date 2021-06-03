Renowned Professor of Innovation in International Education: Harper College





The American Association of Community Colleges recently recognized Harper College Professor Richard Johnson as a 2021 Excellence Awards finalist for Faculty Innovation. As director of the Harpers Award-winning Office of International Education, Johnson has led the Focus Initiative Global Region colleges. The three-year faculty development cycle, study abroad experiences, infusion of curriculum in on-campus classes, research development, on-campus programming and reception of international scholarly centers in a region of the world. Now more than ever, we need globally educated citizens who understand the interconnectedness of the world and will act with compassion and empathy for other people, Johnson said. And this is the office of International Education! Global learning not only prepares students for the global workforce, but also increases student success. Since 2014, the average level of sustainability from fall to spring is 84% ​​for students enrolled in a global focus region course and 90% for students enrolled in a study abroad course, compared to 76% for all students . The three-year completion rate for these students is also higher. Dr. “Johnson is a champion of globalized learning in his classroom, at Harper College and in the field,” said Dr. Johnson. Kathy Bruce, temporary provocation associate, academic and student interdisciplinary success. Believing that the skills students are gaining in their quest to become global citizens should be something they can easily promote to future employers, Johnson created a global scholarly distinction. He recognizes students who have demonstrated the ability to consider intercultural and international perspectives and a willingness to explore issues related to global equality, justice and peace. Johnson was also hampered by the pandemic that spurred plans to study abroad, creating a variety of innovative global online learning opportunities. In the spring semester 2021, more than 200 students had virtual interaction with colleagues in 15 countries on four continents. Another 300 students attended a series of lectures led by Harpers partners in Costa Rica. Dr. Johnson has been a fierce advocate for international education, said Dr. Avis Proctor, president of Harper. His vision has led to numerous innovations that have introduced a global perspective to our curriculum and our work to the great benefit of students, employees, the community and beyond. Johnson said faculty development is at the heart of this work and helps differentiate Harpers’ approach to campus internationalization. Harper’s faculty understands that global education is vital to preparing students to thrive in the competitive global economy and increasingly interconnected world, Johnson said. Our mantra is If you want students to embrace global perspectives, you need a faculty with a global mindset and our faculty has always grown.

