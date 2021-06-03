International
When a referendum is called in Northern Ireland
If it seems likely that a majority of voters in Northern Ireland will support a united Ireland, the UK government is legally obliged to call a referendum on the issue. This requirement was set out in the 1998 Belfast / Good Friday Agreement, and was subsequently written into British law.
This condition is not currently met there is no evidence that a majority will choose union today. But politics in the Brexit and Covid eras is fluid. There is no knowledge of how opinion may evolve in the coming years. Some evidence suggests a recent trend in favor of union.
How, then, should the government judge whether the condition is met if the evidence is mixed in the future? It’s a tricky and very sensitive question. However, the 1998 Agreement is tacit. And no one has since given any instructions. Now is the time to process the answers a long time ago, the space for considerable reflection may have passed.
I have spent the past 18 months leading a Working Group on the Unification Referendum on the Island of Ireland. Comprised of 12 academics based in Belfast, Dublin, London and the United States, the group looked at many aspects of how each referendum on the issue would be best drafted and conducted. We have no collective view if we want a referendum. But we all accept that such a vote can happen, whether individuals want it or not. The process would be controversial and potentially dangerous. Policy makers need to understand what that would involve.
We identify six types of evidence that ministers can take to assess the state of the public: opinion polls and polls; votes cast in elections; seats won in elections; the results of each vote on the issue in the Northern Ireland Assembly; demographic data; and quality resources such as focus groups and conversations with community leaders.
Some of these resources should weigh less than others. Qualitative sources could not justifiably justify clear and solid quantitative evidence. Demographics offer no more than a rough guide. Still, no exact formula can be dreamed of in terms of the weight to be attached to each source. All evidence should be weighed round and in context.
However, this does not mean that ministers have blanche cards to interpret the evidence as they wish. At the extreme, the courts could intervene if it appeared that the ministers were acting unreasonably. Despite such legal procedures, it would be extremely wise for a future government to seem predictable in the face of clear evidence that a referendum was required. Ministers can rightly expect a host of evidence to be built over a period of time, for a few polls showing the majority in favor of unification, for example, would not suffice. But the British state committed itself in 1998 to allow the people of the island of Ireland alone, north and south, to make their free choice without external barriers. He must also act with rigorous impartiality and not allow his judgment to be colored by his preference to keep the Union. A government that handled these commitments would easily undermine the basis of peace and stability in Northern Ireland.
Ministers in recent years have been very willing to play quickly and freely with their engagements in Northern Ireland. Many unionists see the Protocol of the EU Withdrawal Agreement dealing with Northern Ireland as a betrayal. Last year, the current Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis, stated in the House of Commons that the government was willing to violate international law in pursuit of its objectives. In 2019, his last predecessor Karen Bradley appeared leave open the possibility for Irish citizens residing in Northern Ireland to be excluded from the exclusivity of the referendum, contrary to the 1998 Agreement and all precedents.
Earlier this year, the Chairman of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, said: Someone once said the UK had no selfish interest in Northern Ireland. I clearly oppose the ignorance of the fact that the statement that the British government had no selfish strategic or economic interest in Northern Ireland (I quote the correct words because they were cautiously sharp) was summed up in 1993 Dauning Road Declaration, which was an integral part of the peace process.
Yet the smartest heads should definitely prevail. In a hopeful sign, the Prime Minister said in April he believed that the conditions requiring a referendum would not arise for a very, very long time, apparently acknowledging that those conditions were binding.
The 1998 agreement ended a quarter of a century of violence through a series of hard-won compromises. Anyone who acts under his terms violates one or more of the restrictions he imposes. Without these restrictions, however, there would have been no agreement and peace. If the possibility of a referendum approaches, government ministers will have to act honestly and responsibly.
