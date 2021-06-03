Myanmar maid gets 10 weeks in prison for injuring 72-year-old stroke patient under her care, Courts & Crime News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – A maid hit, spat and forcefully grabbed the back of a 72-year-old stroke patient in the head under her care – it all happened on the same day in February 2021.
Aye Aye Than, 26, was jailed for 10 weeks on Thursday (June 3rd).
The Myanmar citizen pleaded guilty to one count of voluntarily causing injury to a vulnerable person.
Three other charges of using criminal force against the victim were considered for sentencing.
The court heard that the victim, who was living with his wife and daughter, was lying in bed after multiple beatings, the most severe of which occurred in late 2019.
He was unable to perform daily tasks on his own and had to be fed through a tube as he easily choked on food.
He also had trouble speaking because it was painful for him.
Aye Aye Than was employed to care for the victim between 2 January 2020 and 7 February 2021.
Her duties included changing the victim’s diapers, feeding him five times a day, and removing phlegm.
She was trained by staff at Ren Ci Community Hospital for the first days of her employment.
The victim had undergone rehabilitation at the hospital.
The court heard that Aye Aye Than hit the victim’s arm with excessive force while she was feeding him around 8.30am on 5 February.
After a while, she spat in his face.
Later that day, she grabbed the back of her head as she helped him out of his wheelchair.
The victim’s bride reported the abuse to police two days later, on February 7th.
Video clips of the attacks captured on a closed-circuit television were repeated in court on Thursday.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Jotham Tay said the victim was particularly vulnerable as he was bedridden and had difficulty communicating.
“The videos show that the victim was simply unable to defend himself,” DPP Tay said.
In relief, Aye Aye Than said she felt sorry for her actions and that she was the best family for her parents.
She prayed for the shortest possible sentence as she wanted to return to Myanmar.
District Judge Luke Tan told the Myanmar national during the sentencing that she had committed offenses against the person she was committed to caring for.
“The only thing that can be said in favor of the accused is that she has pleaded guilty so there is no need for the victim to testify in court, if that is even possible,” the judge said.
Addressing Aye Aye Than, he said: “I hope that once this is over … (such) things will not happen to you again. You need to really reflect on what you have done.”
