The Center urges states to provide food to the most vulnerable | Latest India News





The Center has advised all states to launch special ration cards for issuing ration cards under the National Food Safety Act 2013 for people in need, especially the homeless, ragpickers and workers, in view of the pandemic so that they have access to cereals calm and free under various schemes in force. A letter to all states from the Union Ministry of Food on 2 June states: There are some reports / complaints through the media, newspapers, NGOs, individuals stating that vulnerable and vulnerable parts of society ie street dwellers, collectors of rags, street vendors, rickshaw migrant workers, etc., who are in dire need of food, are unable to secure ration cards. It is felt that some of the poor and needy people, who may also not have proof of address, may find it difficult to obtain a ration card. The federal councilor called for special efforts to reach the most vulnerable and economically weakest sections of the population in urban and rural areas. The government provides subsidized cereals to nearly 800 million eligible beneficiaries, identified as food insecure, under the Food Security Act. They are also eligible for 5 kg free cereals for May and June under Panthan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). Read also | Cereal stock highest since 2016: Government data Activists and analysts say the lack of ration cards is a major barrier for many food insecure people to access subsidized food. However, India ranked a poor 94 among 107 countries in the 2020 Global Hunger Index, which placed the country in the serious hunger category. Experts say the Centers’ advice does not clarify whether Aadhaar requirements and proof of addresses can be completely removed for food aid. Therefore, there should be immediate universalization of the public distribution system (PDS) and additional distribution of 5 kg of cereal per person and 1.5 kg of pulses and 800 g of cooking oil under PDS with its expansion, said Dipa Sinha, a security expert of food who teaches at Ambedkar University, New Delhi. PMGKAY should continue for at least six months, Sinha said. A recent survey by the Sustainable Employment Center at Azim Premji University showed however that only 27% of eligible households reported receiving the full benefits under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana the largest reported to alleviate Covid’s concern.

